Islam has gassed before. Is he gonna bulk up for WW?

G

Goat Poster

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
736
Reaction score
1,384
Islam clearly gassed in the last round of the 1st Volkanovski fight. He managed to finish Dustin in the 5th but I think he spent more time on top control and less scrambling.

How risky is it for him to try to put on more mass? Should he even do it? He weighed in 177 in a fight night at 155 so he probably walks around 185-190. Should he really try to get bigger? Or should he just cut from like that 185-190 range and have an easier cut? Maybe even just 180 so you don't risk it.

It is interesting because if you're gonna fight JDM one would think you want to put on mass because you are gonna employ a grappling heavy plan but on the other time he has a history of gassing. Also when Burns gassed JDM took him out in no time so who knows...

1747638098547.jpeg
Should he really put on more mass? I trust the team to make the right decision and it is if course more based on his body than a specific opponent but they could make a mistake, they're not perfect.
He could look huge and gas on the 4th round or he could look the same and not be strong enough.

My take is to don't even try to bulk up, diet a bit but less than at 155 and start the cut at like 180-182. Keep it somewhat familiar in cage weight so you don't carry to much around but you cut half the weight.
What do the sherscientists say? UberIslam or EconoIslam? Or should he pull a Jones and just be fat?
 
He gassed because he didnt have time to rehydrate, Mak has his good and bad days in LW, its probrably due to the weight cut and unproper hydration, but in WW its probrably 100% full powered Abu Dhabi Makhachev.

Think of Alex Pereira in MW, and Alex Pereira in LHW.
 
Goat Poster said:
Islam clearly gassed in the last round of the 1st Volkanovski fight. He managed to finish Dustin in the 5th but I think he spent more time on top control and less scrambling.

How risky is it for him to try to put on more mass? Should he even do it? He weighed in 177 in a fight night at 155 so he probably walks around 185-190. Should he really try to get bigger? Or should he just cut from like that 185-190 range and have an easier cut? Maybe even just 180 so you don't risk it.

It is interesting because if you're gonna fight JDM one would think you want to put on mass because you are gonna employ a grappling heavy plan but on the other time he has a history of gassing. Also when Burns gassed JDM took him out in no time so who knows...

View attachment 1095718
Should he really put on more mass? I trust the team to make the right decision and it is if course more based on his body than a specific opponent but they could make a mistake, they're not perfect.
He could look huge and gas on the 4th round or he could look the same and not be strong enough.

My take is to don't even try to bulk up, diet a bit but less than at 155 and start the cut at like 180-182. Keep it somewhat familiar in cage weight so you don't carry to much around but you cut half the weight.
What do the sherscientists say? UberIslam or EconoIslam? Or should he pull a Jones and just be fat?
Click to expand...

You know why?
Because in Perth Australia, they don't let you fully recover after weight cut like they do in the USA, you get 10 hours less, so of course he felt it.
 
Uh…..according to a group of Makhachev lovers, he walks around at 200+ lbs. Lol. So using their inside knowledge of Makhachevs weight, I don’t think he’s going to have trouble making weight or gassing.
 
Spacebadger said:
He gassed because he didnt have time to rehydrate, Mak has his good and bad days in LW, its probrably due to the weight cut and unproper hydration, but in WW its probrably 100% full powered Abu Dhabi Makhachev.

Think of Alex Pereira in MW, and Alex Pereira in LHW.
Click to expand...
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
You know why?
Because in Perth Australia, they don't let you fully recover after weight cut like they do in the USA, you get 10 hours less, so of course he felt it.
Click to expand...
I am not denying the austalia regulations thing was a factor but fighting in Australia is not like fighting at altitude. He gassed guys.

He prepared for a 5 round fight and gassed. Other people prepared for 3 and didn't gas. Big Boy Dricus finished Adesanya in the 4th and he seems to cut 30+ lbs so it's not like you're guaranteed to gas.

But it may be a bigger factor in him gassing out in the Volk fight than the pace of the fight and it was the excuse he gave so I should have included that in the 1st post.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CroCopsLHK
Islam is a problem
2
Replies
23
Views
571
Kal-El
Kal-El
R
Ilia and Islam... it just doesn't add up
2
Replies
37
Views
778
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
R
Why is Belal/JDM outcome a factor for Islam fighting @ IFW?
Replies
18
Views
349
Pious Augustus
Pious Augustus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,008
Messages
57,316,835
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top