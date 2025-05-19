Islam has gassed before. Is he gonna bulk up for WW?

Islam clearly gassed in the last round of the 1st Volkanovski fight. He managed to finish Dustin in the 5th but I think he spent more time on top control and less scrambling.How risky is it for him to try to put on more mass? Should he even do it? He weighed in 177 in a fight night at 155 so he probably walks around 185-190. Should he really try to get bigger? Or should he just cut from like that 185-190 range and have an easier cut? Maybe even just 180 so you don't risk it.It is interesting because if you're gonna fight JDM one would think you want to put on mass because you are gonna employ a grappling heavy plan but on the other time he has a history of gassing. Also when Burns gassed JDM took him out in no time so who knows...Should he really put on more mass? I trust the team to make the right decision and it is if course more based on his body than a specific opponent but they could make a mistake, they're not perfect.He could look huge and gas on the 4th round or he could look the same and not be strong enough.My take is to don't even try to bulk up, diet a bit but less than at 155 and start the cut at like 180-182. Keep it somewhat familiar in cage weight so you don't carry to much around but you cut half the weight.What do the sherscientists say? UberIslam or EconoIslam? Or should he pull a Jones and just be fat?