Islam has a finish in each round 1-5... How many other fighters have done that?

He has many 1st and 2nd round finishes

1st round finish - Volk, Tibau, Kajan, Hooker, Bobby

2nd round finish - Charles

3rd round finish - Dober

4th round finish - Moises

5th round finish - Dustin

How many other fighters have done this especially in a top promotion?
 
Future Top 5 GOAT

200.gif
 
BJ Penn and Holloway too, probably. Robbie Lawler.
 
Can't believe @Ackmed disappeared as soon as the golden era for his fav fighter started.

Or maybe...could he have been....no, that's too crazy for me to contemplate.
 
He also has the record for only having 2 top 5 wins
 
No doubt. How are you going to duck out when , finally , all your fighters are at the top of the game.
 
It was Islam himself just messing around and trolling people on his off time
 
