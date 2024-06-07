Islam has a finish in each round 1-5... How many other fighters have done that?

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 30,285
- Reaction score
- 45,039
He has many 1st and 2nd round finishes
1st round finish - Volk, Tibau, Kajan, Hooker, Bobby
2nd round finish - Charles
3rd round finish - Dober
4th round finish - Moises
5th round finish - Dustin
How many other fighters have done this especially in a top promotion?
1st round finish - Volk, Tibau, Kajan, Hooker, Bobby
2nd round finish - Charles
3rd round finish - Dober
4th round finish - Moises
5th round finish - Dustin
How many other fighters have done this especially in a top promotion?