Islam ducked the number one contender to fight Poirier. Now he cries people don't value his defences

You realize UFC decided for Ilia to get a title shot and Islam is nowhere to be seen?

You realize he could have waited for the number one contender instead of giving him the 1st thing they offered him?



Also my problem is not with him taking the Poirier fight. My problem is crying you aren't respected. I don't know if he even cried much but the fans do...

You chose to rush to fight a guy who didn't deserve it and anyone going by merit would still have Charles above him. Did Charles decline too?

He took the money fight because he wanted. If he chose the legacy fights he and the fans would have the right to complain. But he didn't.