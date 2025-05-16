Islam ducked the number one contender to fight Poirier. Now he cries people don't value his defences

laleggenda27 said:
1. You realize the UFC decides who gets title shots, not the champion, right?
2. You realize that Arman declined the title shot at 302, which is why Dustin got it, right?
You realize UFC decided for Ilia to get a title shot and Islam is nowhere to be seen?
You realize he could have waited for the number one contender instead of giving him the 1st thing they offered him?

Also my problem is not with him taking the Poirier fight. My problem is crying you aren't respected. I don't know if he even cried much but the fans do...
You chose to rush to fight a guy who didn't deserve it and anyone going by merit would still have Charles above him. Did Charles decline too?
He took the money fight because he wanted. If he chose the legacy fights he and the fans would have the right to complain. But he didn't.
 
Goat Poster said:
You realize UFC decided for Ilia to get a title shot and Islam is nowhere to be seen?
You realize he could have waited for the number one contender instead of giving him the 1st thing they offered him?

Also my problem is not with him taking the Poirier fight. My problem is crying you aren't respected. I don't know if he even cried much but the fans do...
You chose to rush to fight a guy who didn't deserve it and anyone going by merit would still have Charles above him. Did Charles decline too?
He took the money fight because he wanted. If he chose the legacy fights he and the fans would have the right to complain. But he didn't.
Yes, Charles has declined multiple times, eventually signed and pulled out right before, Arman has declined multiple times and said he wanted 6 months, then was give 6 months and did sign and faked an injury the day before to pull out because he couldn't make weight. You seem to be forgetting that Islam already 30-27'd Arman and straight up trashed Charles, offered them both rematches and both refused to show up.

You're crying because Arman demanded 6 months and Islam said ok and took another fight against a top 5 in the meantime? What a bizarre thing to cry about.
 
Some are his fault some aren't. The dagis are definitely tactical and are not going to be confused with cerrone or alex
 
