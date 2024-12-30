Islam disappointed that Coach Khabib gave his effort during a hard week 4 out of 5 stars

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
Kind of cool seeing the P4P champion thinking he did great only to still be disappointed that he didn't receive top remarks by Khabib.
Which Usman?What is crazy is that right now the same gym has a camp in Dagestan for Usman's fight with Rabadanov, Maga Magomedov, Khasan Magomedsharipov, and the other guys in the Bellator card with the other coaches
They quickly became one of the best MMA teams in the world
Don't be jinxing anything! Islam has a LW record to break.hopefully he doesn't turn things up and get himself hurt 2 weeks before losing his title