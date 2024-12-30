Islam disappointed that Coach Khabib gave his effort during a hard week 4 out of 5 stars

WAR ASKREN
Kind of cool seeing the P4P champion thinking he did great only to still be disappointed that he didn't receive top remarks by Khabib.
 
Damn, Islam is lumped up bad lol. Haven't seen a scratch on him since Volk 1. Must be last stages of hard sparring
 
Khabib is taking the coaching game seriously and I like it. Hopefully he isn't pushing the team TOO hard though. I assume Islam isn't one for taking an extra day's rest unless he absolutely needed to and looking at his face, he probably needed it lol.
 
What is crazy is that right now the same gym has a camp in Dagestan for Usman's fight with Rabadanov, Maga Magomedov, Khasan Magomedsharipov, and the other guys in the Bellator card with the other coaches
They quickly became one of the best MMA teams in the world
 
8lrVq0j.jpeg
 
hopefully he doesn't turn things up and get himself hurt 2 weeks before losing his title
 
I think Khabib is just being like any coach, always things to work on no matter what.
 
What is crazy is that right now the same gym has a camp in Dagestan for Usman's fight with Rabadanov, Maga Magomedov, Khasan Magomedsharipov, and the other guys in the Bellator card with the other coaches
They quickly became one of the best MMA teams in the world
Which Usman?
Is Khasan training out of Khabib's Gym? I didn't think he was affiliated with Eagles Mma, but he might be just training there, since they all know each other well.
 
