I mean, I’ve talked about this multiple times. The Kabeeber Gang always wants hard fights only when they have the advantage! Islame is fighting in about 20 days. After that, he can rest and gradually prepare for Ilia, focusing entirely on him. Meanwhile, Ilia will be fighting at UFC 324 at the end of January 2026 or UFC 325 at the end of February, giving Islame at least a 2–3 month advantage to prepare for an opponent who has another fight during that period. Basically, cherry-picking the most favorable situation for himself.



Shat, most likely he even wants the fight at WW (in case he beats JDM), which would give Ilia not only very little time to prepare for him but also force him to move up a weight class again. That adds the challenge of not having enough time to put on the necessary weight and not even having time to feel comfortable in the new frame.​