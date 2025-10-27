Big enough to be Main or Comain?!
Thoughts??
To be fair to Islam, in the interview he DID say he'd be willing to do it at 155.Would’ve been easier had he stayed at 155, but okay
Slobadan is already making excuses for ilia losing to islam looooool.I mean, I’ve talked about this multiple times. The Kabeeber Gang always wants hard fights only when they have the advantage! Islame is fighting in about 20 days. After that, he can rest and gradually prepare for Ilia, focusing entirely on him. Meanwhile, Ilia will be fighting at UFC 324 at the end of January 2026 or UFC 325 at the end of February, giving Islame at least a 2–3 month advantage to prepare for an opponent who has another fight during that period. Basically, cherry-picking the most favorable situation for himself.
Shat, most likely he even wants the fight at WW (in case he beats JDM), which would give Ilia not only very little time to prepare for him but also force him to move up a weight class again. That adds the challenge of not having enough time to put on the necessary weight and not even having time to feel comfortable in the new frame.
Pretty sure he’s just answering a question he was asked. That doesn’t indicate he’s not focussed on JDM.I think guys should focus on their next fight instead of thinking about the white house fight card. Unless Islam is planning on going back to '55 for the white house card.
There is no response required for utter BS. Training camps don’t last for 5-6 months, they only start 3’ish months before the fight so that the fighter peaks at the right time. So if Ilia fights in early 2026 he’ll have plenty of time to prepare for islam in the summer. You’re so stupid you don’t understand how combat sport training camps work.Mooselimajev has no real counter to my post, so he just responds emotionally.
I know you love Islam bro, but even you can't disagree that if Islam isn't 100% focused on Jack, most of the Islam hype goes away.Pretty sure he’s just answering a question he was asked. That doesn’t indicate he’s not focussed on JDM.
what are you talking about ???
Huh?I know you love Islam bro, but even you can't disagree that if Islam isn't 100% focused on Jack, most of the Islam hype goes away.