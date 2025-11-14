Islam asks fans not to use the term John Pork

I wasn't gonna call him anything but now I will never refer to him As anything other than John Pork and I might correct others if they fail to call Jim John pork because that's his fucking name from now on.


You don't get to over rule a nickname that's not how it works.

If the universe decides this guy is John pork, then that's who he is
 
Also...

Who the fuck is John Pork?


Is he fighting on the prelims or something?
 
jeff7b9 said:
I wasn't gonna call him anything but now I will never refer to him As anything other than John Pork and I might correct others if they fail to call Jim John pork because that's his fucking name from now on.


You don't get to over rule a nickname that's not how it works.

If the universe decides this guy is John pork, then that's who he is
Click to expand...
He's gotta run with it and see where it goes, embrace the culture
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
His real name is disgustingly difficult.

Even "Chanko" is too weird for my tongue.

No. He is to me: John Pork. Forever
 
why reddit post always is collapsing for me upon sherdog

i do not wish to visit them for watching 🤏🏾🏳️‍🌈
 
jeff7b9 said:
Also...

Who the fuck is John Pork?


Is he fighting on the prelims or something?
Click to expand...
Seems like biggest highlight of his career is that Nate Diaz threw waterbottle on him or something like this...but he is from Dagestan, and he is friend with Islam and Khabib, so some people act like he is "next big thing"....

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Hot Take Chanko or better known as John Pork
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Motivated BJ Penn
Can John Pork take on Topuria?
2
Replies
28
Views
626
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,649
Messages
58,453,052
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top