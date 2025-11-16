Media Islam and friends laughing at Topuria after win

Topuria has a good chance of one-shotting him, tho.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Left the weight class after this dude vacated his title and called you out, then talk shit? All this while parading about with a cat abusing imp.

Yea, I don't get how this is supposed to be "Haha" for the Dagis. You ducked the guy and left the division claiming there was no challenge when a challenge was calling you out.

moosaev said:
Do you know what one shotting means? Literally not what topuria does lol
He one shot both Volk and Chucky, Max was the only one who needed some extra. Did you watch the fights? One shotting is when you hit a guy with one punch and he goes unconscious, regardless of how quick you are with follow up.
hbombbisping said:
They're all friends buddeh

He's not a kid either he just looks like one

I doubt their friendship is genuine. He got internet famous because he looks like a baby goblin. Now he attaches himself to fighters like the tik-tokers Strickland hangs out with. He acts exactly like a kid, he's always play fighting and giggling like a little weirdo. And what kind of adult man posts a video of himself abusing a cat and cackling like a 4 year old?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Yea, I don't get how this is supposed to be "Haha" for the Dagis. You ducked the guy and left the division claiming there was no challenge when a challenge was calling you out.


He one shot both Volk and Chucky, Max was the only one who needed some extra. Did you watch the fights? One shotting is when you hit a guy with one punch and he goes unconscious, regardless of how quick you are with follow up.
Imagine taking a victory lap when you ducked the challenge. And then, imagine defending someone for doing so 🥴
 
