hbombbisping
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 1,877
- Reaction score
- 3,420
Bonus Khabib and Hasbulla ditch them to grab some pizza
Bonus Khabib and Hasbulla ditch them to grab some pizza
Cry lolLeft the weight class after this dude vacated his title and called you out, then talk shit? All this while parading about with a cat abusing imp.
Do you know what one shotting means? Literally not what topuria does lolTopuria has a good chance of one-shotting him, tho.
They're all friends buddehI can't believe they're still parading this progeria kid around.
Cry lol
I can't believe they're still parading this progeria kid around.
Umm, that's exactly what he did to Herbert, Volk and Oliveira. They were done way before the follow-up shots.Do you know what one shotting means? Literally not what topuria does lol
Yea, I don't get how this is supposed to be "Haha" for the Dagis. You ducked the guy and left the division claiming there was no challenge when a challenge was calling you out.Left the weight class after this dude vacated his title and called you out, then talk shit? All this while parading about with a cat abusing imp.
He one shot both Volk and Chucky, Max was the only one who needed some extra. Did you watch the fights? One shotting is when you hit a guy with one punch and he goes unconscious, regardless of how quick you are with follow up.Do you know what one shotting means? Literally not what topuria does lol
Left the weight class after this dude vacated his title and called you out, then talk shit? All this while parading about with a cat abusing imp.
They're all friends buddeh
He's not a kid either he just looks like one
Yea, I don't get how this is supposed to be "Haha" for the Dagis. You ducked the guy and left the division claiming there was no challenge when a challenge was calling you out.
He one shot both Volk and Chucky, Max was the only one who needed some extra. Did you watch the fights? One shotting is when you hit a guy with one punch and he goes unconscious, regardless of how quick you are with follow up.
The sick fucks who do that are larger in numbers than you think.And what kind of adult man posts a video of himself abusing a cat and cackling like a 4 year old?
Sadly trueThe sick fucks who do that are larger in numbers than you think.