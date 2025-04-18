Islam — Put him... No, not Topuria...

Islam seems to play the "put him this..." in other divisions so he can have his #1 pfp... Yet when Topuria says "Put me against Islam", Islam uses the "small guy" excuse.... Damn, at least JJ was saying Tom was way bigger than him, which is true. Islam prizes himself as pfp #1 but is terrified of elite "small men"... How ironic, pfp is #1 BS.

It's more likely that Islam goes up and agrees to fight Bellal, and gets a friendly win, retiring on top... While JJ actually fights Tom and beats him after a huge fight at 37...

Poatan in case he beat Ankalaev was already hyping up a fight with DDP or Chimaev... He isn't afraid to fight DDP or Khamzat, knowing they are smaller. Meanwhile, the pfp #1 fears smaller fighters while 32 years old... Check this pfp BS, it got Islam wrong there.
 
svmr_db said:
Did Islam refuse to sign a contract to fight Ilia?
Yeah, does a contract matter? The fact is Islam said he doesn't want to face small up and comers anymore... That's ducking even with no contract, no?
 
It's strange that he fights Volk twice but Ilia KOs Volk and Islam refuses to fight him. It is never a good look to say no to opponents in my opinion.
 
Islam should only fight Arman, after that move up to WW even if he has to go through Belal.

I'm telling y'all, Belal isn't one of them and that friendship is one sided. Belal is going to be butthurt when he finds out that he was never one of them.
 
stronghulk said:
It's strange that he fights Volk twice but Ilia KOs Volk and Islam refuses to fight him. It is never a good look to say no to opponents in my opinion.
It's because Ilia actually can knock you the fuck out, Volk isn't dangerous in that sense. Islam doesn't want that shit.
 
Poirierfan said:
It's because Ilia actually can knock you the fuck out, Volk isn't dangerous in that sense. Islam doesn't want that shit.
Charles can knock you the fuck out too. Gaethje can knock you the fuck out too. Poirier can knock you the fuqq out. Conor can knock you the f out. You get the point. This has nothing to do with that at all. There is an inherent risk in every fight. Volk was #1 in PFP list as well. Islam is not ducking anyone, however taking on a challenger from a lower weight, he has done it twice already. Does he want 60-70% of his defenses being against a champ from a lower division? Ilya is coming up to prove himself. Islam wants to move up to prove himself. Do you see the dilemma here?
 
Has he refused to fight him though? Pretty sure he’s just said he should beat a top guy at 155 first which is pretty reasonable. He knows not doing so makes the win a lot less meaningful since his wins over Volk are widely discredited.
 
You're fine with Jon ducking tom, the interim champ, but will complain about Islam wanting a lower weight class champ to prove himself? Jon saying tom is way bigger than him when they are both in the same division is pussy shit
 
I think it is becoming a matter of principle for Islam. Topuria's ego is bigger than himself, is disrespectful towards Islam and Khabib and shouts so much nonsense.
 
richardjohnson said:
I would argue that having an interim champion waiting in the wings is quite a bit different than the spot Islam is in right now.
Also having fought somebody else with said interim champion in place. And also actively saying you won’t fight the guy unless for a ridiculous amount of money. Pretending these situations are remotely comparable is hilarious.
 
