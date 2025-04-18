Islam — Put him... No, not Topuria...

Islam seems to play the "put him this..." in other divisions so he can have his #1 pfp... Yet when Topuria says "Put me against Islam", Islam uses the "small guy" excuse.... Damn, at least JJ was saying Tom was way bigger than him, which is true. Islam prizes himself as pfp #1 but is terrified of elite "small men"... How ironic, pfp is #1 BS.



It's more likely that Islam goes up and agrees to fight Bellal, and gets a friendly win, retiring on top... While JJ actually fights Tom and beats him after a huge fight at 37...



Poatan in case he beat Ankalaev was already hyping up a fight with DDP or Chimaev... He isn't afraid to fight DDP or Khamzat, knowing they are smaller. Meanwhile, the pfp #1 fears smaller fighters while 32 years old... Check this pfp BS, it got Islam wrong there.