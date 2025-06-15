Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
(ISL) INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 13• First and foremost, at all times you are responsible for knowing the rules in the OP of the contests. No excuses. Anything added to contestant PMs will also be considered part of the rules.
SHOOP CONTEST SIGN-UP THREAD
IT'S TIME! ISL Season 13 is upon us. Sign up here to enter Sherdog's most prestigious Shoop contest "The International Shoop League".
The International Shoop League V 13 will be a two-round event. Round 1 will be for UFC 317 Oliveira vs Topuria on June 28th, 2025. The top 20 Shoopers will advance to the Final Round, which is for UFC 318 Holloway vs Poirier 3 on July 19th, 2025. Entries will be due around 96 hours after the main event start time. Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
Coming soon
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "ISL 13 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
RULES
PLEASE READ THEM AND FOLLOW THEM
• Post your intentions to sign up in this thread and tag @Arqueto. Make it PERFECTLY CLEAR that you want to enter. Do not just post a .gif or image as your intent to sign-up. It will be ignored. Do not say "IN" or anything else that can be misinterpreted. "I want to sign up" would be a good response. Make sure to tag @Arqueto so your post is seen. If you don't @ tag Arqueto, I may overlook it and you won't be entered. This has happened before.
• Once entered, check the bottom of the OP to make sure you are on the contestant list. @ tag or quote @Arqueto if you are not added. It's up to you to make sure I have seen your post and that you are entered. This is VERY important.
• Entries will be submitted to @Arqueto in a P.M. with your username and “ISL Entry Round X” in the title. "X" will represent the proper round. For example "Arqueto ISL V13 Entry Round 1." Make sure you have the proper round number in your PM, so use Round 2 for the 2nd round. Use your name and not mine. Do not submit your entries until after the UFC events are over. I get a lot of PMs and it's best if all the entries are together and properly titled in my PM box. If it is entered days before the contest, it may get lost and overlooked. If you have a compelling reason to enter it early, then PM @Arqueto and explain. There are always exceptions.
• The deadline for submission will be around 72 hours after the respective UFC Card Main Event start time.
• Voting will start shortly thereafter and last for 3 days.
• NEW RULE!! No self-voting. We have limited votes and this will help spread the love around to the other contestants.
• There is a 50 MB file size limit. If you are having issues, then PM @Arqueto
• We will allow Imgur video if your gif is going to be over 50MB, but only if @Arqueto determines that your gif cannot be optimised to less than 50MB. There is a 60-second time limit on any gif that has to be converted to video. No audio.
• Images should be in .jpg, .png, or .gif format.
• Do not reuse old shoops.
• Do not post your images anywhere on the internet before or during the contest or you will be disqualified.
• You can use whatever program you would like. You can make it on a cell phone, tablet, computer, or whatever else you would like.
• You can start early if you want.
• Shoops must relate to the respective UFC events or build-up.
• One entry per person.
• No vote trolling. You will be banned from further contests, including NGS and MSPaint. This means in no way are you to ask or coerce others into voting for you.
• No threads about specific entrants until after the contest.
• We will determine the winner by combining your total votes from both rounds. Whoever has the most votes wins.
• If you have any questions, ask in this thread or P.M. @Arqueto
• Rules and prizes (if any) are subject to change.
• (this has been updated) Contestants: Do not attach your images to Sherdog or they will not be accepted. Use a proper image host. I recommend https://imgur.com or you can use your own. We do not allow images hosted on Photobucket as they have a user name in the URL.
***Please note that we are no longer accepting images from https://ibb.co since they are throttling bandwidth.
• Do not put your user name in the name of your file or in its URL.
• Don’t forget to thank those who donated. They believe in you and the scene, so show them some support too.
Now let the trash-talking begin!Contestants:
01. @Myrddin Wild
02. @Otto!
03. @Arqueto
04. @Reach4theSky
05. @Wreckless
Last edited: