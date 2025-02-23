Andretti
Seventy Christians were beheaded by ISIS-linked militants in the DRC on February 13. The attackers, from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), rounded up victims before executing them inside a church. The massacre has sparked outrage and calls for global action.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.li...-leaders-urged-to-act/amp-11740248874419.html
