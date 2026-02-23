Media Isaac Dulgarian was living in an RV before infamous fight—Did fighter pay force him to throw a fight?

Dana and the Nelk Losers didn't honor their word? Oh that's surprising, lol. When Dana publicly gives one of them a quarter million in cash for some random reason, and acts like it's no big deal, while the fighters get paid shit and are homeless, shows how fucked this all is.

It's all about optics and perception and positioning themselves in a way to look like good people, but none of them are.
 
italiamusica said:
Dude I posted it 5 x. Once more. He pays the Nelk boys cause they work for him. They promote the UFC. I hope this is clear.
 
Life is often harsh and unfair. It's up to the individual how much that shapes and or twists you into whatever you end up being.
 
It boggles my brain that mma fighters routinely forgo university cultivation to take on the financial burden of UFC competition. One would assume long-term planning might enter the calculus at some point.

In #PowerSlap , those who are unsuccessful can simply return to their normal jobs as aerospace engineers, dentists, or cybersecurity architects and resume mortgage stewardship without disruption. I remain uncertain which vocational corridor Isaac intends to traverse. Has he even finished his undergraduate studies or is avoidance common here as well? Either way he should not place blame on the Nelks without first facing his reflection.
 
It was a pretty stupid short term decision. After seeing Del Valle on Saturday, it was a very winnable fight for him. I'm guessing he could've climbed the rankings decently and had ok pay.
 
It doesnt help obviously. Who knows though nba players who are on 20 mil s year contracts arent throwing games exactly but are manipulating props so who can say
 
Except he had just gotten a pay raise and that was his first fight on the new contract, and he chose to throw the fight. Lol at that twitter account "I'm definitely rooting for the gambling fraudster now because some social media bozos didn't give him a sponsorship". Well you can root for him in whatever Bob Sapp Championships wants to sign a guy who throws fights to scam people who bet on him.
 
1771865653772.gif
 
It was a pretty stupid short term decision. After seeing Del Valle on Saturday, it was a very winnable fight for him. I'm guessing he could've climbed the rankings decently and had ok pay.
that's what im saying. he may have made a few bucks that night, but he's kneecapped his earning potential as a fighter for the forseeable future.
 
Guida used to live in an RV. When he wasn't training he'd drive around the country to Phish shows.


maxresdefault.jpg
 
There are a lot of pretty well off folks that retire and live in an RV for fun and pleasure months of the year. Just sayin it ain't always a clear target for pity parties or pathetic virtue signaling brownie points.
 
