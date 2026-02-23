DalchaLungiambula
Dude I posted it 5 x. Once more. He pays the Nelk boys cause they work for him. They promote the UFC. I hope this is clear.Dana and the Nelk Losers didn't honor their word? Oh that's surprising, lol. When Dana publicly gives one of them a quarter million in cash for some random reason, and acts like it's no big deal, while the fighters get paid shit and are homeless, shows how fucked this all is.
It's all about optics and perception and positioning themselves in a way to look like good people, but none of them are.
It boggles my brain that mma fighters routinely forgo university cultivation to take on the financial burden of UFC competition. One would assume long-term planning might enter the calculus at some point.
In #PowerSlap , those who are unsuccessful can simply return to their normal jobs as aerospace engineers, dentists, or cybersecurity architects and resume mortgage stewardship without disruption. I remain uncertain which vocational corridor Isaac intends to traverse. Has he even finished his undergraduate studies or is avoidance common here as well? Either way he should not place blame on the Nelks without first facing his reflection.
that's what im saying. he may have made a few bucks that night, but he's kneecapped his earning potential as a fighter for the forseeable future.It was a pretty stupid short term decision. After seeing Del Valle on Saturday, it was a very winnable fight for him. I'm guessing he could've climbed the rankings decently and had ok pay.