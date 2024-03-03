Is Youtube Premium worth it?

Boomb

Boomb

Hate the game, not the player.
@red
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
8,056
Reaction score
4,081
Ever since I bought a "smart tv" I've been watching a lot of youtube. But I feel that lately the amount of commercials went out of hand...I'm not sure if I want to pay for premium, since I'm already paying for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify and Apple music.


Anyone pays for it? Is it worth it? Is it really "commercial less"?
 
I suppose it depends on how much you use it. Once you get it though,youll never be able to go back.

For me its very much worth it.
 
Brave Browser. Download it, brave browser download it no down payment just download it. Unless you like paying for stuff that is free then have at it but brave browser download it.
 
its completley commercialess by the way. You can just immediatley watch or listen to whatever you want and if your on your phone and the screen turns off it will still run.
 
Bobby00 said:
Brave Browser. Download it, brave browser download it no down payment just download it. Unless you like paying for stuff that is free then have at it but brave browser download it.
Click to expand...
Yeah but does that work for the app on your phone? Because this is where I need it to work.

Signed in to my app on my premium account,it has all my favorites,all my saved shit,all my preferences.
 
HHJ said:
I suppose it depends on how much you use it.
Click to expand...
As I wrote in the OP, I watch mostly youtube. More than the "regular tv" and more than Netlfix or Amazon.
 
HHJ said:
Yeah but does that work for the app on your phone? Because this is where I need it to work.
Click to expand...
I never tried so i cant say if it works on phones. I have been using it on pc for the last 3 months when other sherdoggers posted in a thread that it blocks ads and i have not gotten 1 ad since using it. Its free. The ads bothered me when using other browser but especially for sleeping i need something in the background and the ads would wake me up in the middle of the night because they are louder than the videos. Maybe someone who uses it on phone can attest to no ads.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Bobby00 said:
I never tried so i cant say if it works on phones. I have been using it on pc for the last 3 months when other sherdoggers posted in a thread that it blocks ads and i have not gotten 1 ad since using it. Its free. The ads bothered me when using other browser but especially for sleeping i need something in the background and the ads would wake me up in the middle of the night because they are louder than the videos. Maybe someone who uses it on phone can attest to no ads.
Click to expand...
Its cool you can do it on the PC,but I really need it for the phone app. Without the paid membership,when your phone screen goes off,it will stop the video,which as you can understand is extremely annoying. I use YT on my phone much more than at home. Its essential when taking a long walk.
 
I believe it's worth it. I use YT like insanely, so it makes sense for me.
 
Bobby00 said:
Brave Browser. Download it, brave browser download it no down payment just download it. Unless you like paying for stuff that is free then have at it but brave browser download it.
Click to expand...
As I mentioned I watch youtube on my tv. I can't watch it on the computer screen anymore.
 
HHJ said:
Its cool you can do it on the PC,but I really need it for the phone app. Without the paid membership,when your phone screen goes off,it will stop the video,which as you can understand is extremely annoying. I use YT on my phone much more than at home. Its essential when taking a long walk.
Click to expand...
I might try it out later i usually use Spotify for on the way and thats also free to have it in the background but im sure youtube got more stuff. But for music i download it and put it on my phone eats way less battery. Also streams work better for me on Brave i get no stuttering while other browsers do.
 
Bobby00 said:
I might try it out later i usually use Spotify for on the way and thats also free to have it in the background but im sure youtube got more stuff. But for music i download it and put it on my phone eats way less battery. Also streams work better for me on Brave i get no stuttering while other browsers do.
Click to expand...
I use it for like podcast/news type stuff. Music i do the same as you.
 
Boomb said:
As I mentioned I watch youtube on my tv. I can't watch it on the computer screen anymore.
Click to expand...
I can download apps on my TV but i havent tried if it would work. You can also connect your pc with your tv screen but im sure you know that and opt not to because of cables.
 
HHJ said:
I use it for like podcast/news type stuff. Music i do the same as you.
Click to expand...
As far as podcasts i think spotify got most stuff could be wrong though and you dont need premium to have it on on background and it eats less battery. Im not even sure what spotify premium does i just know its free to have it on background which is for me most important lol.
 
Bobby00 said:
As far as podcasts i think spotify got most stuff could be wrong though and you dont need premium to have it on on background and it eats less battery. Im not even sure what spotify premium does i just know its free to have it on background which is for me most important lol.
Click to expand...
I just dig YT more. I just cant get into spotify. In any case i am very happy with my YT arraingement. Its worth the money.
 
Once you get it, you can't go back. I was at a friend's the other day and he pulled something on youtube to show me, and I completely forgot YouTube even had ads.
 
Yes. No ads and you can download videos for offline viewing/listening. Very useful if you’re commuting or stuck in an area with poor reception.

You can also watch/listen to videos on your phone in the background (used to be free but they disabled this feature in browsers if you don’t have premium).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
Why Do I Still See Ads? ~ As a Premium Member
Replies
1
Views
335
ralphc1
ralphc1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,942
Messages
55,180,427
Members
174,655
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top