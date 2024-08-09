Elections Is your vote set and ready to go for November?

  • Yes, it's been set for awhile now, virtually nothing won't change my mind.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, it's been set for the past weeks or so now.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, I'm still undecided.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I can't vote.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • I can vote, but I don't plan to vote.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Or earlier of course.

Have you a set choice in mind and it's pretty much you can't be convinced to change it otherwise?

Or you still in limbo and teeter, tottering in who you should vote for?

Just curious to see what the numbers will be like.

I believe most, I'd say 90% of people who are going to vote, have their votes ready to go and only some kind drastic happens can change it.

ReadySetVote-1.jpg
 
