Is YHWH the Demiurge?

So, first of all, I mean no offense to any traditional Jews, Christians, or Muslims reading this. In fact, if you are one of those, you should stop reading now. Seriously, there are loads of other things you could be doing right now. You could go adopt a strat cat. You can call him Chuckles, and tell him he's and extra special good boy. I hope he's orange. Orange cats are the best.



So, for the rest of you, I should say that i don't necessarily believe in Yaweh, but if he exists, I think he's an absolute cunt. I mean, if you believe in the Hebrew Bible you know that he's a cunt based on the literature, even if you don't have the balls to say it. This world is shit, so the God in charge of it must be shit too. Thus, the way to rectify the idea of an omnibenevolent God with the fact that this world is shit is that the God in charge of this world isn't really God, but some sort or middle man. Maybe Yaweh is actually evil. Maybe he's just incompetent. Either way, Yaweh is kinda shit. Or maybe Yaweh doesn't actually exist, nor does any higher authority, and the universe is completely indifferent to us. IDFK