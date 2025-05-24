Is Yair the least deserving title challenger of all time?

prime_lobov
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 5, 2024
- Messages
- 470
- Reaction score
- 876
Yair legit has zero good wins in the last 5 years:
1. W: Pitbull - According to the UFC and UFC fanboys’ own opinions, Bellator is the B-leagues and their fighters are “not on the UFC’s level.” Well, in that case, a win over an old ex-Bellator champ should mean nothing.
2. L: Ortega - First fight was proved a fluke by Ortega tapping Yair.
3. L: Volk - total domination. Yair broke mentally.
4. W: Emmett - Let’s be real, Emmett isn’t very good. The only guy he’s beaten in recent memory is a Nazi podcaster.
5. W: Ortega - injury
6. L: Max - Yair got schooled.
Honestly, what is Yair’s best win? A fluke KO against Korean Zombie after losing 4.99999 rounds? Why has Yair ever gotten a title shot, much less one now over Evloev?
