Is Yair the least deserving title challenger of all time?

Yair legit has zero good wins in the last 5 years:

1. W: Pitbull - According to the UFC and UFC fanboys’ own opinions, Bellator is the B-leagues and their fighters are “not on the UFC’s level.” Well, in that case, a win over an old ex-Bellator champ should mean nothing.

2. L: Ortega - First fight was proved a fluke by Ortega tapping Yair.

3. L: Volk - total domination. Yair broke mentally.

4. W: Emmett - Let’s be real, Emmett isn’t very good. The only guy he’s beaten in recent memory is a Nazi podcaster.

5. W: Ortega - injury

6. L: Max - Yair got schooled.


Honestly, what is Yair’s best win? A fluke KO against Korean Zombie after losing 4.99999 rounds? Why has Yair ever gotten a title shot, much less one now over Evloev?
 
I don’t know about least deserving but it’s up there. Pointless rematch nobody wants. Even worse it’s in a division with a few options. Evloev or Murphy both are deserving. Hell even Jean Silva makes more sense and would be more hype. Just straight up stupid matchmaking.
 
He's not even close to Colby Covington.

Wait I forgot about Stipe definitely him as #1 what a clown show the UFC has been.
 
Colby is pretty bad. He got only title shots off like 5 straight losses. The 170lb division was a 3-man circle jerk between Usman, Colby, and Edwards for the better part of a decade
 
