Is "wrestling" just takedowns?

Rationality said: Once people are on the ground it seems like everything shifts to being jiu-jitsu. Yet I often hear about people's "wrestling". Would you agree that in the UFC what is called wrestling is strictly take downs and take down defense?

Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.

Thoughts? Click to expand...

Wrestling in the freestyle sense has a lot to do with takedowns, takedown defense, getting up from bottom, reversing, scrambling and top control. One huge thing I've noticed that's changed is when I began training proper 14-15 years ago it was very BJJ oriented like "never give up your back to get back to your feet" and now a lot of the best fighters in the world do it, that's Wrestling 101 moreso than BJJ. Just get good at defending backtakes and it's quite an abusable tactic.Wrestling isn't comprehensive but it's way better to know a lot of Wrestling and some BJJ than it is to know a lot of BJJ and just some Wrestling.