Is "wrestling" just takedowns?

R

Rationality

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 18, 2017
Messages
3,347
Reaction score
1,972
Once people are on the ground it seems like everything shifts to being jiu-jitsu. Yet I often hear about people's "wrestling". Would you agree that in the UFC what is called wrestling is strictly take downs and take down defense?
Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.
Thoughts?
 
Rationality said:
Once people are on the ground it seems like everything shifts to being jiu-jitsu. Yet I often hear about people's "wrestling". Would you agree that in the UFC what is called wrestling is strictly take downs and take down defense?
Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.
Thoughts?
Click to expand...

Wrestling in the freestyle sense has a lot to do with takedowns, takedown defense, getting up from bottom, reversing, scrambling and top control. One huge thing I've noticed that's changed is when I began training proper 14-15 years ago it was very BJJ oriented like "never give up your back to get back to your feet" and now a lot of the best fighters in the world do it, that's Wrestling 101 moreso than BJJ. Just get good at defending backtakes and it's quite an abusable tactic.

Wrestling isn't comprehensive but it's way better to know a lot of Wrestling and some BJJ than it is to know a lot of BJJ and just some Wrestling.
 
+ control, positioning, clinch, escapes

But none of it is pure wrestling, which is how a guy like Mark Madsen can suck in MMA. He had no skills besides wrestling and basic BJJ defense.
 
Rationality said:
Once people are on the ground it seems like everything shifts to being jiu-jitsu. Yet I often hear about people's "wrestling". Would you agree that in the UFC what is called wrestling is strictly take downs and take down defense?
Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.
Thoughts?
Click to expand...
Clinch wrestling is also a thing.
 
They're all about love making and intimacy💞
My Oma & Opa called it "belly bumping" or "lady on her back" style💦
 
My favorite bits of wrestling in MMA are fighters using it to force a standup fight. Scrambling out, and/or getting back to their feet. Love that stuff. The next best thing for me is wrestling + it's grappling cousin working hand in hand, with the sole purpose of a submission. Any crafty use of wrestling, especially incorporated into a fight ending sequence, is a joy to watch. I'll admit my eyes glaze over when a wrestler gets someone down and parks on top of them but doesn't have a clue what to do after that.
 
theincognito said:
+ control, positioning, clinch, escapes

But none of it is pure wrestling, which is how a guy like Mark Madsen can suck in MMA. He had no skills besides wrestling and basic BJJ defense.
Click to expand...
While other rather one-dimensional wrestlers have done quite well in MMA. It depends on the wrestler/fighter.
 
TDs only would be a unique sport but would get boring quickly. Imagine two guys go for a TD until someone gets one, is awarded a point then they immediately stand up and go for TDs again. Maybe whoever reffed Rumble vs. Belfort could start that sport.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,168
Messages
55,609,722
Members
174,851
Latest member
kwaszak

Share this page

Back
Top