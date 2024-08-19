is Wilder going to fight again?

treelo
I really hope he doesnt, he had a decent little run smoking people, but he not only seems a bit old, i think Parker and Zhang have shown if you can stay in close to him, he doesnt really have any weapons anymore
Hearing about possible Wilder v Chisora fight, that would be hilarious considering, but you wouldn't really rule Chisora out either these days
Surely he doesnt need the money anymore
