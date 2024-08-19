is Wilder going to fight again?

I really hope he doesnt, he had a decent little run smoking people, but he not only seems a bit old, i think Parker and Zhang have shown if you can stay in close to him, he doesnt really have any weapons anymore

Hearing about possible Wilder v Chisora fight, that would be hilarious considering, but you wouldn't really rule Chisora out either these days

Surely he doesnt need the money anymore
 
Still would like to see Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou before either of them retire for good.
 
