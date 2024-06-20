Is Whittaker Still A LION ...

IronGolem007
Or (like Costa) did Israel Adesanya change (and emasculate) him?
I am not confident in Whittaker's huevos anymore, under pressure.
Years ago, I used to look at Robert Whittaker as a true warrior.
Now I look at him as somebody who's "still trying to be relevant" ...
I think this weekend ends his relevance.
Ikram Aliskerov sends Whittaker to the shadow realm ...
