Is Whittaker Still A LION ...

Or (like Costa) did Israel Adesanya change (and emasculate) him?



I am not confident in Whittaker's huevos anymore, under pressure.



Years ago, I used to look at Robert Whittaker as a true warrior.

Now I look at him as somebody who's "still trying to be relevant" ...



I think this weekend ends his relevance.



Ikram Aliskerov sends Whittaker to the shadow realm ...