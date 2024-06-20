  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is Whittaker Still A LION ...

Or (like Costa) did Israel Adesanya change (and emasculate) him?

I am not confident in Whittaker's huevos anymore, under pressure.

Years ago, I used to look at Robert Whittaker as a true warrior.
Now I look at him as somebody who's "still trying to be relevant" ...

I think this weekend ends his relevance.

Ikram Aliskerov sends Whittaker to the shadow realm ...
 
He’s still a lion but I’m not sure he’s the strongest lion anymore.

Think the top competitors are just better.

It’s MMA though… game of inches.
 
Only when he's wearing his fursuit, but that's more like a Lion/Dragon mix tbf.
 
Whittaker still fights his heart out even if he's been a decisionator lately. The only fight of his that I would call boring is the Till fight.

Look at the guys he's fighting, he isn't fighting bums who are just going to fall over.
 
He's a bear look at that face
 
