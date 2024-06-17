  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

is Whittaker past his prime?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,037
Reaction score
3,960
He's only 33 but he has been at it for years and has taken damage. Do you think Whittaker is past his prime?
If yes, do you think a prime Whittaker would have beaten DDP? That fight was the first time I felt Whittaker was slowing down a little as his blitz wasn't as effective but that might be DDP's skills too.
That Costa fight was another indication that Whittaker has slowed but again, he said he wanted to stand in front with Costa to prove a point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,588
Messages
55,705,193
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top