is Whittaker past his prime?

He's only 33 but he has been at it for years and has taken damage. Do you think Whittaker is past his prime?

If yes, do you think a prime Whittaker would have beaten DDP? That fight was the first time I felt Whittaker was slowing down a little as his blitz wasn't as effective but that might be DDP's skills too.

That Costa fight was another indication that Whittaker has slowed but again, he said he wanted to stand in front with Costa to prove a point.