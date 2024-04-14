the fact that he was able to top his moment vs Kattar is just surreal. i didnt think anything could top that and here we are
What do you mean plenty? It has only happened twice in his career, Lamas, which still went to decision and this.Respect to Gaethje for slugging it out too or it wouldn’t have happened. Max has done this plenty of times, he’s lucky he got an opponent willing to just bang
It was the baddest, maybe baddest in UFC history, but combat sports history?
Prob Muhammad Ali knocking out George Foreman
He didn’t win by KO but he baited a few guys to trade with him at the end. I forgot who it was, it might’ve been Yair. But none have been willing to slug it out like GaethjeWhat do you mean plenty? It has only happened twice in his career, Lamas, which still went to decision and this.
the fact that he has this many ridiculously iconic moments that we can debate them is unbelievable in itselfI would still count that above this KO. When your opponent is trying to fight sensibly and you're still tagging him while looking completely away and boasting, to me that's crazier than getting a KO because you told your opponent to swing wildly and he agreed.