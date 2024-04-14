Media Is What Max Holloway The Most Badass Combat Sports Moment In History?

We had a day to let it simmer, Winning the Fight Pointing at the ground and Going for it with a last-second KO.
Was/Has there anything more badass in Combat Sports History?

 
Respect to Gaethje for slugging it out too or it wouldn’t have happened. Max has done this plenty of times, he’s lucky he got an opponent willing to just bang
 
the fact that he was able to top his moment vs Kattar is just surreal. i didnt think anything could top that and here we are
 
Blastbeat said:
the fact that he was able to top his moment vs Kattar is just surreal. i didnt think anything could top that and here we are
Click to expand...

I would still count that above this KO. When your opponent is trying to fight sensibly and you're still tagging him while looking completely away and boasting, to me that's crazier than getting a KO because you told your opponent to swing wildly and he agreed.
 
It was the baddest, maybe baddest in UFC history, but combat sports history?

Prob Muhammad Ali knocking out George Foreman
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Respect to Gaethje for slugging it out too or it wouldn’t have happened. Max has done this plenty of times, he’s lucky he got an opponent willing to just bang
Click to expand...
What do you mean plenty? It has only happened twice in his career, Lamas, which still went to decision and this.
 
It was a great moment for 300, but the novelty of it will wear over time. He's definitely a legend. To me though he had the fight exactly where he wanted it and was in control with his timing. He really earned the BMF title or whatever that means.
 
El Fernas said:
What do you mean plenty? It has only happened twice in his career, Lamas, which still went to decision and this.
Click to expand...
He didn’t win by KO but he baited a few guys to trade with him at the end. I forgot who it was, it might’ve been Yair. But none have been willing to slug it out like Gaethje
 
Gamer2k4 said:
I would still count that above this KO. When your opponent is trying to fight sensibly and you're still tagging him while looking completely away and boasting, to me that's crazier than getting a KO because you told your opponent to swing wildly and he agreed.
Click to expand...
the fact that he has this many ridiculously iconic moments that we can debate them is unbelievable in itself
 
Yes. Dude welcomed him to the center to trade and ended him. It’s the equivalent of calling your shot in baseball.
 
