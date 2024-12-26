Is war necessary?

  • Yes, it helps evolve humans to be a more optimal civilization.

  • No, it's completely unnecessary at this point.

  • I'm not sure.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I believe in the past wars helped evolve human beings to what we are now. There has been economic, technological, medical growth through war.

But I believe it's unnecessary at this point. War is just getting more dangerous and destructive that can end civilization all together.
 
Yes it is. If a country gets invaded the only option is to go to war or surrender. Surrender is laying your peoples fate in the hands of the invader. Tibet is a good example. Non violent resistance has not brought them great things.
 
Of course it's necessary. War is what happens when people try and defend themselves against tyranny.

Once tyranny has been eliminated then I guess war becomes unnecessary, but that's never going to happen until we reach Star Trek levels of enlightenment.
 
It's human nature to be both tribal and to fight over available resources. It's not a matter of it being necessary or not, it's inevitable.
 
Bobby00 said:
Yes it is. If a country gets invaded the only option is to go to war or surrender. Surrender is laying your peoples fate in the hands of the invader. Tibet is a good example. Non violent resistance has not brought them great things.
Yeah that's a fair statement, indeed.
 
jimbob27 said:
Of course it's necessary. War is what happens when people try and defend themselves against tyranny.

Once tyranny has been eliminated then I guess war becomes unnecessary, but that's never going to happen until we reach Star Trek levels of enlightenment.
Yes if you are pushed to that brink yes than it is necessary, but I don't think it's going to be as common as it once was.
 
