Is war necessary?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Yes it is. If a country gets invaded the only option is to go to war or surrender. Surrender is laying your peoples fate in the hands of the invader. Tibet is a good example. Non violent resistance has not brought them great things.
Of course it's necessary. War is what happens when people try and defend themselves against tyranny.
Once tyranny has been eliminated then I guess war becomes unnecessary, but that's never going to happen until we reach Star Trek levels of enlightenment.
It's human nature to be both tribal and to fight over available resources. It's not a matter of it being necessary or not, it's inevitable.