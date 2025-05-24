Is Volk gonna let the UFC walk all over him?

People keep talking about Movsar getting screwed but it's really Volk that is getting the most screwed.

Volk vs Yair is all risk and no gain. Volk wants the Movsar fight. Beating Movsar redeems his legacy and puts him on an elite pedestal showing he figured out the Dagastani style.

Also if he is able to beat Movsar it would give him huge leverage to negociate a huge payday for the Aaron Pico fight. If Movsar fights Pico, he will miss this opportunity

Volk can make the Movsar fight happen. If he lets the UFC walk all over him, I will lose a bit of respect for him.
 
But he can't really say he figured out the Dagestani style imo because he lost twice to Islam but I see your point bro
 
Yair is the easier fight with the biggger name

The UFC is doing Volk a favor by giving him a lay-up opponent

No in their right mind thinks Mosvar is the easier fight

They aren’t walking over Volk they are giving him an alley-op
 
GGa13JEbgAAdk6_.jpg:large

He's asleep. Once the old man wakes up, there will be hell to pay.
 
Volk is not getting any younger, there's no point in wasting time with pointless fights like Yair when he's already started to gradually decline imo.
 
I agree it’s stupid a fight. 100% completely pointless

It’s the idea that UFC are walking over Volk by giving him an easier opponent with a bigger name that I object to

The two ideas are not mutually exclusive
 
But but, we have heard here that the champ has no say in, who they are matching him up against.
They just need big fights for certain cards and will even get fighters recovering from surgeries and off the couch to fight, instead of giving the shot to someone more deserving.
 
beating Movsar, gives Volk the leverage for a massive payday vs Pico. Could be a 10 mil payday.
 
tell that to Jon Jones.

Volk is using i'm a company man approach to business right now. Gonna get screwed out of a massive payday, and legacy opportunity. This would be a huge low IQ blunder on Volks part. He has the leverage now, he needs to be smart like Jones
 
Volk would have no problem whatsoever with Evloev. Movsar is the most meat and potatoes version of Dagi wrestling. Volk would absolutely destroy him. That said, yair certainly doesn't deserve the fight, Movsar does.
 
Why should Volk care? He was ready to fight anybody and campaigned for Evloev to get the shot. UFC instead chose to give him an easier fight in a guy he already beat (still could lose of course), not his problem.

I'm sure if he gets through this fight with the ease expected he'll be glad long term the UFC let him collect another easy payday as his career comes to a close in the next few years.
 
its disrespectful. It shows they don't take him seriously as a champion. Even if he wins it devalues his legacy. If you accept a joke of a fight, it makes you look like a joke of a champion. If he accepts this fight it will make him look weak.

Jones looks like the man right now. UFC keeps capitualating to more and more to his demands, and he is just laughing at them. This is the energy Volk needs to embody.
 
Volk is not bring the one walked over. It's Movsar.
 
No this is a false narrative. Movsar has no leverage, UFC can treat him however they want.

Volk has been a long reigning champ, he has agency and leverage. If he lets UFC treat him like garbage, he will only have himself to blame. He's at the tail end of his career and he needs to be smart, its not just about his fight record, its about how he handled these situations in which his company was trying to step on him.
 
Yes he has leverage. Bur it didn't pan out this time.
 
No, it's obviously Movsar getting screwed, but it is still a bad deal to a lesser extent for basically everyone except Yair. Hard to really say "screwed" for Volk when they just gave him a fight for a vacant title coming off back to back KO losses.

Movsar is the better fighter, but the grappling style is much better for current Volk. Yair would seem like the easier opponent, but the style and the fact that he beat him down 2 years ago seems perfectly set up to showcase Volk's decline. His decline isn't massive but it's noticeable, and the probably 10% slower with a cracked chin means he's not the pressure fighter he used to be, and the way to beat kickers is to keep pressuring so he doesn't have time or space to plant and throw a zillion kicks, whereas for defensive grappling against Movsar, it's more strength and technique, and being a little slower with a cracked chin doesn't make as big a difference.

The most likely outcome is Volk gets KO'd/TKO'd, and that'll be 4 straight fights since turning 35 of getting concussed and he'll have to retire, and it'll make Topuria's win age much worse for beating a declining older guy a couple fights before retirment, and Yair will lose his next fight to the Pico/Movsar winner on a Mexico card, which seems like was the point of the UFC giving Yair the shot in the first place.
 
