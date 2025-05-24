Is Volk gonna let the UFC walk all over him?

Cheese_&_mma_lover
People keep talking about Movsar getting screwed but it's really Volk that is getting the most screwed.
Volk vs Yair is all risk and no gain. Volk wants the Movsar fight. Beating Movsar redeems his legacy and puts him on an elite pedestal showing he figured out the Dagastani style.
Also if he is able to beat Movsar it would give him huge leverage to negociate a huge payday for the Aaron Pico fight. If Movsar fights Pico, he will miss this opportunity
Volk can make the Movsar fight happen. If he lets the UFC walk all over him, I will lose a bit of respect for him.
