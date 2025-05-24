Is Volk gonna let the UFC walk all over him?

No, it's obviously Movsar getting screwed, but it is still a bad deal to a lesser extent for basically everyone except Yair. Hard to really say "screwed" for Volk when they just gave him a fight for a vacant title coming off back to back KO losses.



Movsar is the better fighter, but the grappling style is much better for current Volk. Yair would seem like the easier opponent, but the style and the fact that he beat him down 2 years ago seems perfectly set up to showcase Volk's decline. His decline isn't massive but it's noticeable, and the probably 10% slower with a cracked chin means he's not the pressure fighter he used to be, and the way to beat kickers is to keep pressuring so he doesn't have time or space to plant and throw a zillion kicks, whereas for defensive grappling against Movsar, it's more strength and technique, and being a little slower with a cracked chin doesn't make as big a difference.



The most likely outcome is Volk gets KO'd/TKO'd, and that'll be 4 straight fights since turning 35 of getting concussed and he'll have to retire, and it'll make Topuria's win age much worse for beating a declining older guy a couple fights before retirment, and Yair will lose his next fight to the Pico/Movsar winner on a Mexico card, which seems like was the point of the UFC giving Yair the shot in the first place.