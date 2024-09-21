Rewatch Is Volk’s performance against Islam in the first fight still impressive?

At the time, it absolutely was. Islam had just demolished Charles who people were calling the new LW GOAT. Islam was regarded as Khabib 2.0 and was thought of as unbeatable at LW.

Volk went to war with him ending his dominance streak. He rearranged his face with viscous GNP in the final seconds of the last round. Throughout the fight Islam never had him in any danger via his grappling. Volk did all of this as a career FW. He lost a UD in the end but many people thought he won 3-2 or at least lost the competition but won the “fight”.

IMG_0381.jpeg

After Islams fight against Dustin does this sentiment still hold true? 35 year old Dustin with bad hips and a broken rib stuffed 5 out of 16 takedowns. He went to war with Islam and gave him a gash on the face as parting gift.
Many thought they were 2-2 heading into the fifth. Islam eventually subbed him but he looked like the victim of a serial killer after the fight.
IMG_0380.jpeg

So evidently(at least to me), Islam simply was never as good as we thought he was . He simply never fought enough elite LWs to expose his actual skill level. This devalues Volks performance in his first fight against Islam for me. Especially seeing as the norm for fighters moving up is to finish the defending bigger champ i.e Pereira, Jon, Conor, DC, Amanda, GSP , BJ.

Thoughts?
 
