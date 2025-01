It's hard to say. He hasn't shown any visible decline. Also, it's his grappling that was his weakness, and had more time to work on it.



Usually, a striker like that at 38 I would say is but for him, I don't necessarily think so. I mean look at wonderboy, he is turning 42 this year and looked just fine in his last 30s.



I lean towards him not being out of his prime.