Is Valentina Shevchenko a heel?

L

Luffy

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
146
Reaction score
62
Chael Sonnen insists she's a heel playing nice girl. Thoughts?
 
I think she's a badass baby-face.

She is generally respectful, and stays true to values in traditional martial arts.

But she doesn't mind throwing shade every now and then. (With that eastern euro style).

She threw a lot of shade at Amanda, and some at Weili a while ago. I wouldn't go as far to say she's a heel though.
 
Yeah. She went full heel mode when she started doing that stupid fucking dance after fights.
 
wildchild88 said:
I think she's a badass baby-face.

She is generally respectful, and stays true to values in traditional martial arts.

But she doesn't mind throwing shade every now and then. (With that eastern euro style).

She threw a lot of shade at Amanda, and some at Weili a while ago. I wouldn't go as far to say she's a heel though.
Click to expand...
the most grandma looking woman ever and you call her babyface. shes a young babushka
 
From what I've seen on Instagram and on TUF, she seems pretty fuckin down to earth and cool to me. I'd hang out with her.
 
dildos said:
Yeah. She went full heel mode when she started doing that stupid fucking dance after fights.
Click to expand...
giphy.webp
giphy.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Least strikes absorbed per min. by division
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Hotora86
Hotora86

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,405
Messages
55,908,219
Members
174,981
Latest member
JAu

Share this page

Back
Top