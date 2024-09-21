Is Valentina attractive?

I like chubby girls with glasses and big teeth ....so to me no she is not. But if you are into super fit chicks than the answer is probably yes.



It's one of those questions where whatever your opinion is is the right answer.



Also it seems the bar for attractive female fighter is much lower than most professions. Lotta girls who you wouldn't look twice at if they poured your beer at the bar become hot just by who else is around to compare them to.



I think she's ugly.