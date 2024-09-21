Is Valentina attractive?

'Suga Daddy'

'Suga Daddy'

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 23, 2016
Messages
1,700
Reaction score
1,316
I was having this debate a friend of mine about whether Valentina Shevchenko would be considered attractive.

To ask the question impartially I’m not going to reveal what side of the fence I sit on, or post photos to support that. What say you sherbros, hot or not?
 
shes got a very fit body and is attractive but face-wise she's a Moscow 3.
overall she's a solid 6.
 
It's subjective, but I think most people would say yes. She certainly isn't everyone's type though.
 
By MMA fans standards - 8
By US standards - 7
By Russian standards - 4
 
Without makeup -- she's tough to love.

Plus, don't know about her hygiene, smells if she's always on those high protein diets, probably talks too much, and gonna be bitter every time something doesn't go her way-- because she's a Champ, don't you know...
 
I like chubby girls with glasses and big teeth ....so to me no she is not. But if you are into super fit chicks than the answer is probably yes.

It's one of those questions where whatever your opinion is is the right answer.

Also it seems the bar for attractive female fighter is much lower than most professions. Lotta girls who you wouldn't look twice at if they poured your beer at the bar become hot just by who else is around to compare them to.

I think she's ugly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,824
Messages
56,218,326
Members
175,112
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top