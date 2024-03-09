Is Usyks chin good enough vs Wilder? I mean ate took some crazy shots. Who you got in a match????????????????

Naoya#1

Naoya#1

I do remember that he took some crazy shots vs Gassiev and one of them was as perfect as it gets. Gassiev ihmo hits just as hard as any elite HW if not harder minus maybe Wilder but wouldnt be surpised if he hits harder than Wilder.

But then again ... a beaten up Wilder throwed a short right hand against a guy who saw it and used the forehead to eat it. He legit hurt him and made him sit. On top of that he had a 40-50lbs avdantage which im 99,99999999999% sure made him survive said shot.

Usyk is good enough and the only HW who really qualifies as ATG, no question. So was every1 of Wilder opponents but I dont think he has ever fought some with Usyks foot speed, alien chin and body, with a good gas tank. He packs some serious power.

If Wilder can't land on Parker, then he has fuck all chance landing on Usyk. But to play hypothetically, anything Wilder touches feels it hard. He hits harder than AJ, et al, but he has one delivery system and if you avoid it, you right.
 
Wilder looked shot in his last one but if we were talking about good versions of both fighters, its a dangerous fight for Usyk. Usyk isn't really that great defensively. He moves a lot but its a lot of wasted movement at times as he gets hit anyway.
The current HW division is a strange one, IMO. I think Wilder is a tougher fight for Usyk or Joshua than Fury is but Wilder can't beat Fury. Again, this is assuming we saw a less gun shy version of Wilder than we saw in his last one.
 
Usyk would box circles around Wilder... we all know this.
 
Seano said:
Wilder looked shot in his last one but if we were talking about good versions of both fighters, its a dangerous fight for Usyk. Usyk isn't really that great defensively. He moves a lot but its a lot of wasted movement at times as he gets hit anyway.
The current HW division is a strange one, IMO. I think Wilder is a tougher fight for Usyk or Joshua than Fury is but Wilder can't beat Fury. Again, this is assuming we saw a less gun shy version of Wilder than we saw in his last one.
Tbh i do think wilder is shot. not so much the age but that mans job for what? the last 10+ years was eating punches to the head and body and it didnt really help that he was 30-70lbs smaller most of the time.

On top of that hes the worst "elite" boxer ive ever seen.

Next Wilder fight will tell us where he really is.
 
Nova44 said:
Usyk would box circles around Wilder... we all know this.
I mean its Wilder ... pretty sure that even CM Punk, Jake Paul and any random sherdogger could do that.

That guy got the boxing skills of a high school wrestler
Naoya#1 said:
Usyk is good enough and the only HW who really qualifies as ATG, no question. So was every1 of Wilder opponents but I dont think he has ever fought some with Usyks foot speed, alien chin and body, with a good gas tank. He packs some serious power.
He's really good since he beat Joshua 2 times.

However, he still has a very controversial win against Dubois.

He actually lost the fight to me and got lucky the referee decided it was a low blow.
 
