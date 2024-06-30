Is Usman retired?

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Seems like he's got one foot out the door. He's still elite but not quite champion level anymore and he doesn't seem like the "addicted to fighting" type so probably lacks motivation. Doesn't help that he's allegedly pretty banged up. Maybe a couple of "fun fights" to wrap it up.
No definitely not. He probably made a lot of money against Khamzat and is looking for bigger opponents at this stage. I think on that Fight Inc. documentary Ali said that he was angling for a fight with Wonderboy.