Is Usman retired?

He’s in a tough spot. Got beat twice by the current champ. And he’s got a ton of miles on him. Does he have the drive to make another run?
 
If he isn't, him against Garry makes a ton of sense IMO
Winnable for him too
 
Seems like he's got one foot out the door. He's still elite but not quite champion level anymore and he doesn't seem like the "addicted to fighting" type so probably lacks motivation. Doesn't help that he's allegedly pretty banged up. Maybe a couple of "fun fights" to wrap it up.
 
I don't think he's retired or going back to WW. He probably doesn't have very many fights left if he loses his next one at MW.
 
No definitely not. He probably made a lot of money against Khamzat and is looking for bigger opponents at this stage. I think on that Fight Inc. documentary Ali said that he was angling for a fight with Wonderboy.
 
