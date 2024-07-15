Is using a mouthguard a good idea in bjj?

Pavy said: i am a white belt in bjj. I am wondering if accidental hits in the face due to the close quarters of the sport are enough that getting a mouthguard is a good option. If it is a good reason, what brand is best for bjj? Click to expand...

Spend the hundred and get a custom molded one. If you break, knock out or chip even 1 tooth it will cost you multiples more then $100 dollars to fix.The custom ones are so good now that you don't even realize you have one in.