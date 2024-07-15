Is using a mouthguard a good idea in bjj?

i am a white belt in bjj. I am wondering if accidental hits in the face due to the close quarters of the sport are enough that getting a mouthguard is a good option. If it is a good reason, what brand is best for bjj?
 
It wouldn't hurt. Injuries to the teeth/mouth are definitely real in contact sports
 
It doesn't hurt. Just wear it. You are going to meet some other white belt that is going to squeeze your mouth/face until it bleeds instead of your neck.
 
Spend the hundred and get a custom molded one. If you break, knock out or chip even 1 tooth it will cost you multiples more then $100 dollars to fix.

The custom ones are so good now that you don't even realize you have one in.
 
a lot of people choose not to wear it for grappling, including Chael Sonnen who wrestled since he was a toddler.

pros of wearing mouth guard = less likely to tap to untechnical chokes, protects teeth

cons of wearing mouth guard = inconvenient/uncomfortable

I don't even wear them for tournaments anymore because I don't want to gag after a tough weightcut but maybe I'll sing a different tune if I lose a tooth.
 
Yep.

No need for a heavy duty one for pure grappling though. I'm a big fan of Sisu mouth guards. Very comfortable to wear and don't interfere with breathing. Relatively cheap too.
 
