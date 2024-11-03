nonoob
2020 rioters violent mobs shut down blocks in city after city. Hundreds, if not thousands, smashed doors and windows of businesses, looted them then burned them to the ground. For weeks across American cities, police stood by as marauders killed people, inflicted massive injuries, and caused billions of dollars in damages. Those on video responsible were never held accountable.
No federal government action at all was taken, despite what occurred.
Will similar riots with arson call for Martial Law after election day?
