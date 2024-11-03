Sakuraba'sEar said: You think donald is going to use the military to take over the government? Click to expand...

Probably not but he's normalizing the idea and has gotten zero pushback from his own party for musing about the use of military force against political adversaries in the country. He also deployed federal agents in unmarked vans against protestors in Portland Oregon back in 2020 so it wouldn't surprise me that much if Trump exploited an edge case to wield federal power against one of his political rivals.