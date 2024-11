Islam Imamate said: Of course rioting is wrong and I'm not saying there's never an instance in which its okay for federal agents to be deployed against citizens but the point is if you're worried about the idea of the president using military force against civilians I'd say the guy campaigning on it is probably the bigger concern. Click to expand...

Seano said: Its too big for the local police to handle. Click to expand...

idrankyourbeer's maid said: My son and I shot at least 300 bb's today plinking cans from the porch​ Click to expand...

​

​

Ummm, about 2 weeks ago, That Was Not Legal but now..."The Department of Defense (DOD) is facing significant backlash after releasing DOD directive 5240.01, which took effect on September 27. The Biden-Harris administration’s latest DoD directive has been accused of authorizing the U.S. military to use lethal force against American citizens.The directive gives the Pentagon authority to approve “assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”The DoD directive also “includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated.”When endangered local police have been under orders to "Stand Down" after rioting crowds have looted businesses and assaulted and/or murdered citizens...Hell, that sounds like some seriously gangsta-reddy protective equipment!