Crime Is USA Martial Law Inevitable ?

2020 rioters violent mobs shut down blocks in city after city. Hundreds, if not thousands, smashed doors and windows of businesses, looted them then burned them to the ground. For weeks across American cities, police stood by as marauders killed people, inflicted massive injuries, and caused billions of dollars in damages. Those on video responsible were never held accountable.

No federal government action at all was taken, despite what occurred.

Will similar riots with arson call for Martial Law after election day?
 
The answer is, probably. Civil unrest has been allowed to fester for the past decade. Excuses are made for folks who loot and destroy, some have come to see it as righteous. Its too big for the local police to handle.
 
I feel we're getting close to something like that being utilized. Let us see what will happen after this election
 
Probably not but he's normalizing the idea and has gotten zero pushback from his own party for musing about the use of military force against political adversaries in the country. He also deployed federal agents in unmarked vans against protestors in Portland Oregon back in 2020 so it wouldn't surprise me that much if Trump exploited an edge case to wield federal power against one of his political rivals.
 
We have the 2nd amendment...enjoy it

Your family should have atleast the minimum for 1500.00

PSA AR 15
Ruger Security 9
Ruger LCP MAX
12 gauge shotgun
 
Go to the range with your family, monopoly don't have shit on a Daisy Red Rider
My son and I shot atleast 300 bb's today plinking cans from the porch
 
An oath to "Protect against all enemies foreign and domestic" - not currently done.

Try to find Any Video about the Months of pillaging anywhere, probably can't. Here's local news from September 2020 newspaper.
100 days of Black Lives Matter protests in Portland: Timeline and photos trace the arc of events

The arc of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city has varied markedly from June to July to August.
He was talking about Nancy Pelosi for G-d's sake.
Try to find Any Video about the Months of pillaging anywhere, probably can't. Here's local news from September 2020 newspaper.
100 days of Black Lives Matter protests in Portland: Timeline and photos trace the arc of events

The arc of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city has varied markedly from June to July to August.
Of course rioting is wrong and I'm not saying there's never an instance in which its okay for federal agents to be deployed against citizens but the point is if you're worried about the idea of the president using military force against civilians I'd say the guy campaigning on it is probably the bigger concern.
 
Ummm, about 2 weeks ago, That Was Not Legal but now...


"The Department of Defense (DOD) is facing significant backlash after releasing DOD directive 5240.01, which took effect on September 27. The Biden-Harris administration’s latest DoD directive has been accused of authorizing the U.S. military to use lethal force against American citizens.


The directive gives the Pentagon authority to approve “assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”

The DoD directive also “includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated.”
When endangered local police have been under orders to "Stand Down" after rioting crowds have looted businesses and assaulted and/or murdered citizens...

Hell, that sounds like some seriously gangsta-reddy protective equipment!
 
More than Zero. Larry Hogan pretty much ignores him.
 
