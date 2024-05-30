Is UFC "wrestling" just takedowns?

You have to “pin” a part of the body essentially before submitting anythingAn imposing grappler should be able to take you down, pin you or part of you, then proceed to submit youWrestling,especially folk-style, has most of that besides all the joint-manipulation and strangle-holdsWrestling also doesn’t have the “sweep” arsenal that a good BJJ person can have and the extra-ordinary use of butterfly-hooksUsually long-term wrestlers who finally cross-over to submission grappling do extremely well and can give brown/black belts fits day one. And when they catch on to the basic holds and the defenses for them, they start to beat the brown/blacksI have a son in wrestling, he’s close to 9. I’m keeping him far away from the super intricate and confusing art of jiu-jitsu until he has wrestled for another 4yrs at least. Then he can go smash white-belts who never wrestled