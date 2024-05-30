Is UFC "wrestling" just takedowns?

Once people are on the ground it seems like everything shifts to being jiu-jitsu. Yet I often hear about people's "wrestling". Would you agree that in the UFC what is called wrestling is strictly take downs and take down defense?
Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.
Thoughts?
 
Wrestling in the freestyle sense has a lot to do with takedowns, takedown defense, getting up from bottom, reversing, scrambling and top control. One huge thing I've noticed that's changed is when I began training proper 14-15 years ago it was very BJJ oriented like "never give up your back to get back to your feet" and now a lot of the best fighters in the world do it, that's Wrestling 101 moreso than BJJ. Just get good at defending backtakes and it's quite an abusable tactic.

Wrestling isn't comprehensive but it's way better to know a lot of Wrestling and some BJJ than it is to know a lot of BJJ and just some Wrestling.
 
Clinch wrestling is also a thing.
 
They're all about love making and intimacy💞
My Oma & Opa called it "belly bumping" or "lady on her back" style💦
 
My favorite bits of wrestling in MMA are fighters using it to force a standup fight. Scrambling out, and/or getting back to their feet. Love that stuff. The next best thing for me is wrestling + it's grappling cousin working hand in hand, with the sole purpose of a submission. Any crafty use of wrestling, especially incorporated into a fight ending sequence, is a joy to watch. I'll admit my eyes glaze over when a wrestler gets someone down and parks on top of them but doesn't have a clue what to do after that.
 
While other rather one-dimensional wrestlers have done quite well in MMA. It depends on the wrestler/fighter.
 
TDs only would be a unique sport but would get boring quickly. Imagine two guys go for a TD until someone gets one, is awarded a point then they immediately stand up and go for TDs again. Maybe whoever reffed Rumble vs. Belfort could start that sport.
 
You have to “pin” a part of the body essentially before submitting anything

An imposing grappler should be able to take you down, pin you or part of you, then proceed to submit you

Wrestling,especially folk-style, has most of that besides all the joint-manipulation and strangle-holds

Wrestling also doesn’t have the “sweep” arsenal that a good BJJ person can have and the extra-ordinary use of butterfly-hooks

Usually long-term wrestlers who finally cross-over to submission grappling do extremely well and can give brown/black belts fits day one. And when they catch on to the basic holds and the defenses for them, they start to beat the brown/blacks

I have a son in wrestling, he’s close to 9. I’m keeping him far away from the super intricate and confusing art of jiu-jitsu until he has wrestled for another 4yrs at least. Then he can go smash white-belts who never wrestled

<Fedor23>
 
I've never heard of long time wrestlers giving brown or black belts fits on day one. I've heard that they're generally competitive with blue and purple belts from day one, though. If a long term wrestler is at a black belt level on day one of BJJ class, then that guy is a damned prodigy and we need him in the UFC now.

Now, if you mean the long term wrestler is able to stall out the grappling by avoiding entering guard and avoiding mat grappling all together with a black belt, then that sounds true.
 
In the past. Not so much anymore. There are few ranked wrestlers at all these days, never mind ones that are one-dimensional.
 
Is BJJ just advanced cuddling?


gpiwkpgtof9mfrpvqiwo.jpg
 
In conversational MMA usage, "wrestling" is a term usually referring to the fighter's offensive or defensive ability to bring the fight from a standing/clinch position, to a ground position with the wrestler on top. We all know not every fighter with great takedowns comes from an American Freestyle wrestling base, but it is just how we talk about MMA. Funnily we never refer to Judo fighters as having "great wrestling" so it is a bit inconsistent.

To me, once the takedown is over and control has been established, the "grappling" component of MMA has begun to take place. People do interchangeably use "BJJ" or Jiu Jitsu to refer to grappling in general.
 
