Is UFC "wrestling" just takedowns?

Rationality
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 18, 2017
- Messages
- 3,351
- Reaction score
- 1,973
Once people are on the ground it seems like everything shifts to being jiu-jitsu. Yet I often hear about people's "wrestling". Would you agree that in the UFC what is called wrestling is strictly take downs and take down defense?
Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.
Thoughts?
Not to be confused with "grappling" which in an MMA sense seems to include both.
Thoughts?