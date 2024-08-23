Is UFC World Champion worth more than Olympic Gold Medal?

well Olympic gold medal winning Boxers often go on to have lucrative boxing careers... so that might be worth more... in every other combat sport... UFC gold is much better because it can make you millions of dollars... Judo gold means maybe you can compete in mma lol I mean Ronda and Kayla were Judo olympians and that works in the UFC girls division... not in the mens but hey 2 girls is better than no judo olympians being competitive.