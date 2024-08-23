Is UFC World Champion worth more than Olympic Gold Medal?

It definitely is a more popular title. Generally an average sports fan can name at least 1 UFC champion, but not many can name the most recent wrestling or boxing Olympic champ in any weight classIs becoming UFC World Champion worth more than an Olympic Gold,
such as:
- wrestling gold medal
- judo gold medal
- boxing gold medal
?
It definitely is a more popular title. Generally an average sports fan can name at least 1 UFC champion, but not many can name the most recent wrestling or boxing Olympic champ in any weight class
Plus Olympic gold medalist don't get sweet prizes like these
Checking some of the highlights of the Olympics I'm leaning UFC... Even if the prestige of winning an Olympic medal in wrestling is still high they have watered the Olympics down like fucking crazy. So many stupid sports where people have low skill and too many new sports where the judging can only be very subjective
It definitely is a more popular title. Generally an average sports fan can name at least 1 UFC champion, but not many can name the most recent wrestling or boxing Olympic champ in any weight class
Plus Olympic gold medalist don't get sweet prizes like these
you could say the same about winning the belt, no?
lots of people complain, "the division is the weakest it has ever been!"
U.S. to introduce Power Slap to the olympics in 2028. One more sport for us to dominate with that hard work and #AmericanGumption