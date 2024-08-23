Is UFC World Champion worth more than Olympic Gold Medal?

Is becoming UFC World Champion worth more than an Olympic Gold,
such as:

- wrestling gold medal
- judo gold medal
- boxing gold medal

?
 
It definitely is a more popular title. Generally an average sports fan can name at least 1 UFC champion, but not many can name the most recent wrestling or boxing Olympic champ in any weight class

Plus Olympic gold medalist don't get sweet prizes like these

DAd1_rYXYAEOKkQ.jpg:large
 
Depends on the context

There are definitely more Olympic gold medalists than there are UFC champions, but there are also a lot more people trying to win a gold medal than there are trying to be a UFC champion.
 
In terms of pay, they are pretty much equal in that they get paid jack shit...(At least in the US)
 
That photo is so funny. I'm guessing that's Cat Zingano's photo. I remember her posting the photo without covering up the discount code first complaining about how she only got that discount. Then she realized what she did and covered up the discount she complained about lol.
 
It probably depends on the sport, no one cares if you have an Olympic medal in curling. If wrestling, swimming or track I'd rather win Olympic gold.
 
Checking some of the highlights of the Olympics I'm leaning UFC... Even if the prestige of winning an Olympic medal in wrestling is still high they have watered the Olympics down like fucking crazy. So many stupid sports where people have low skill and too many new sports where the judging can only be very subjective
 
you could say the same about winning the belt, no?

lots of people complain, "the division is the weakest it has ever been!"
 
I think you over-estimate the popularity of the sport. MMA fans can name a UFC champion. People who don't follow the sport cannot. Your average football fan has no idea who is in the UFC.
 
for sure

bunch of bums nowadays

I guess I'm just more butthurt about the Olympics
 
well Olympic gold medal winning Boxers often go on to have lucrative boxing careers... so that might be worth more... in every other combat sport... UFC gold is much better because it can make you millions of dollars... Judo gold means maybe you can compete in mma lol I mean Ronda and Kayla were Judo olympians and that works in the UFC girls division... not in the mens but hey 2 girls is better than no judo olympians being competitive.
 
If I won a gold medal I wouldnt shut up about. Most people dont even know what ufc means.
 
