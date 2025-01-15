  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Is UFC 311 a PPV blockbuster or just a special event for longtime fans?

Started looking through old cards and I can safely say this feels like the biggest card for me in the past 3-4 years. The top two fights are amazing. Is it fair to expect everyone else to feel the same way, or is this card just another PPV to the average fan?

The top P4P ranked fighter with a very legit chance of losing and the undefeated cousin of the potential GOAT fighting at his exact prime vs the human endurance cheat code Merab. It just doesn't get any better than this.
 
I mean, it's pretty high level from a fan point of view.

Am familiar with pretty much everyone on prelim and main.

Loads of top performers - I am pumped.

Main is two top guys at their absolute primes, doesn't get much better than that.

Co-main has im[plications and some bad blood.

Rootin for Jiri....





So yeah, if it's not a blockbuster - it's right up there. Especially for this era!

(I mean there are no real 'megastars' anymore, but this card has some stars for sure.)
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
This really sums it up.
Click to expand...
Your new AV is super cool! <mma4>
419843.jpg
 
