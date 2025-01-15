Is UFC 311 a PPV blockbuster or just a special event for longtime fans?

Started looking through old cards and I can safely say this feels like the biggest card for me in the past 3-4 years. The top two fights are amazing. Is it fair to expect everyone else to feel the same way, or is this card just another PPV to the average fan?



The top P4P ranked fighter with a very legit chance of losing and the undefeated cousin of the potential GOAT fighting at his exact prime vs the human endurance cheat code Merab. It just doesn't get any better than this.