Is UFC 303 selling out or is the Press Conference a profitable event?

The press conference itself sold out in 5 minutes.
So he's 'squatting' in peoples headsWhoever that is, he or she is retarded. Conor def lives rent free in their head
I buy at the start of prelims lol, it can fuck up if you buy at same time as everyone else lol, once bitten...PPV not selling?
It's a month away.
I literally buy the PPV as soon as the prelims end.
But, it’s a good sign that Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback against Michael Chandler is hotly anticipated, even in his home country where the press paints him as an irresponsible jackass who drives dangerously and punches old men.
lulz. real sherdoggers don't buy the Pay per conor view until main eventPPV not selling?
It's a month away.
I literally buy the PPV as soon as the prelims end.
When has he not shown up???Conor is too unpredictable these days
So the fans wait till the last minute to see if he actually shows up to fight
Bro he's getting paid like 20 million or more for this fight. He's gonna show up, probably suffering from alcohol and drug withdrawals, but he gone be there.Conor is too unpredictable these days
So the fans wait till the last minute to see if he actually shows up to fight