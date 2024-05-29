Is UFC 303 selling out or is the Press Conference a profitable event?

Whoever that is, he or she is retarded. Conor def lives rent free in their head
 
They sold out a free event. Desperation is in the air. And LOL @ this quote:
But, it’s a good sign that Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback against Michael Chandler is hotly anticipated, even in his home country where the press paints him as an irresponsible jackass who drives dangerously and punches old men.
I thought pressers, ceremonial weigh-ins, live workouts were all free?

Or do you mean a limited number of free tickets were snapped up, expeditiously? Because I’m not clicking shit.

These SM lazy threads are a bane in here. Just post some link, and expect everybody to do their own research.
 
Conor is too unpredictable these days
So the fans wait till the last minute to see if he actually shows up to fight
 
Neck&Neck said:
Conor is too unpredictable these days
So the fans wait till the last minute to see if he actually shows up to fight
When has he not shown up???

If he showed up for the khabib fight he will be there
 
Neck&Neck said:
Conor is too unpredictable these days
So the fans wait till the last minute to see if he actually shows up to fight
Bro he's getting paid like 20 million or more for this fight. He's gonna show up, probably suffering from alcohol and drug withdrawals, but he gone be there.
 
