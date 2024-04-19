Is UFC 301 potentially better than UFC 300?!

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Pantoya/Edberg is a BANGER.

Martinez/Aldo is a toss up and the return of a GOAT.

Lionheart against undefeated prospect Petrino. Lionheart always brings the heat and is tougher than nails.

Pereira/Mud is going to be highly entertaining.

Etc.

This card may do huge PPV buys and I'm surprised we get such a STACKED card so soon after 300.

I'm ecstatic.
 
Bro no.

Even though I'm expecting Craig vs borralho and the fight of the young Frenchman gomis
 
