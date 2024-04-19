Is UFC 301 potentially better than UFC 300?!

Pantoya/Edberg is a BANGER.



Martinez/Aldo is a toss up and the return of a GOAT.



Lionheart against undefeated prospect Petrino. Lionheart always brings the heat and is tougher than nails.



Pereira/Mud is going to be highly entertaining.



Etc.



This card may do huge PPV buys and I'm surprised we get such a STACKED card so soon after 300.



I'm ecstatic.