Is UFC 301 potentially better than UFC 300?!

Pantoya/Edberg is a BANGER.
Martinez/Aldo is a toss up and the return of a GOAT.
Lionheart against undefeated prospect Petrino. Lionheart always brings the heat and is tougher than nails.
Pereira/Mud is going to be highly entertaining.
Etc.
This card may do huge PPV buys and I'm surprised we get such a STACKED card so soon after 300.
I'm ecstatic.
