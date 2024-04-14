Is Turner the most overrated fighter of all time?

I

ipowerslapmywife

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Nov 27, 2023
Messages
2,440
Reaction score
6,199
Where does his hype come from. He’s 6’4 200lbs and cuts down to lightweight. He’s a huge weight bully and still struggles to beat mid tier competition. He lost to a former featherweight despite his huge size advantage. He’s not really good at anything and despite having a good physique he’s not athletic or really fast.

He has almost double digit losses against subpar fighters yet somehow every loss it’s an excuse or it’s said “he hasn’t put it all together” put what all together? He’s not a good fighter and is barely UFC level. He’s a weight bully and still doesn’t look impressive with a huge size advantage. Everytime he loses it’s always said because of a mistake on his part instead of admitting he’s not that good and is losing to better fighters.
IMG_7832.jpeg
IMG_7831.jpeg
IMG_7834.jpeg
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Bo Nickal
Click to expand...

main-qimg-38723a7a3658ffef1178721444059c11
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
Dude, what the fuck. He's HUGE.
Click to expand...
I'm 6'4 and can walk around from 195-230. The obvious weight class for me is 185 and I'm considering maybeeee going to 170 but it'd be a really hard cut.

And Turner is bigger than me. He has visible abs at 200 pounds. I don't. And he's going to 155 0_0 what the fuck man
 
blackheart said:
I'm 6'4 and can walk around from 195-230. The obvious weight class for me is 185 and I'm considering maybeeee going to 170 but it'd be a really hard cut.

And Turner is bigger than me. He has visible abs at 200 pounds. I don't. And he's going to 155 0_0 what the fuck man
Click to expand...
Look how depleted and shredded he looks. He’s killing himself just for an advantage
IMG_7835.jpeg
 
He's an explosive guy with power but he's not particularly strong, fast, or nimble and doesn't have good cardio
 
GolovKing said:
He's an explosive guy with power but he's not particularly strong, fast, or nimble and doesn't have good cardio
Click to expand...
He’s not explosive or fast but he has some power. But it should be easy to KO these lightweights when your that big
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
He’s not explosive or fast but he has some power. But it should be easy to KO these lightweights when your that big
Click to expand...
He's explosive in the sense that single punches or kicks he can throw with a lot of speed and velocity but he doesn't have fast combos or fast movement or ability to level change or anything like that. He seems kinda stiff in a lot of his movements
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Look how depleted and shredded he looks. He’s killing himself just for an advantage
View attachment 1039800
Click to expand...
I don't even get it. at 185 I know that I'm on the bigger end of middleweights and I'd never be at a size disadvantage (at least on the amateur circuit). At 170, I'd be absolutely fucking huge and be bigger than 99% of WW's on the planet. This dude went "nah, I'm going even further beyond!!"

super-saiyan3-goku.gif


but picture like a super saiyan transformation where instead he gets smaller and sucks the fat off his bones
 
Wtf is this? No. Conor is the most overrated of all time and future time. Nobody gets that much time off like he did and is expected to KO every fighter on the roster in the first exchange.
 
Nah, he's really good at what he does, which is to knock people out. He's hurt even the guys he lost to and he'll continue to be a dangerous fight for anyone.

But he's been figured out. If you can make him work the first 7 minutes he fades and becomes very beatable. Typical powerpuncher with a small gastank.
 
blackheart said:
I'm 6'4 and can walk around from 195-230. The obvious weight class for me is 185 and I'm considering maybeeee going to 170 but it'd be a really hard cut.

And Turner is bigger than me. He has visible abs at 200 pounds. I don't. And he's going to 155 0_0 what the fuck man
Click to expand...

You need to grow up and understand that we live in 3 dimensions, not 2, so its actually more important for an adult man's size the thickness of legs and waist than few inches of height or visible abs.

Jalin has toothpicks for legs and is thin like a paper. He is a big weight cutter but not more than many others.

Also he is pretty good fighter. Not champion material or even tittle contender probably but a legit win to get in the rankings at least and dangerous for any LW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
Turner looked 3 weight classes larger
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,261
Messages
55,410,084
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top