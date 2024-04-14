Is Turner the most overrated fighter of all time?

Where does his hype come from. He’s 6’4 200lbs and cuts down to lightweight. He’s a huge weight bully and still struggles to beat mid tier competition. He lost to a former featherweight despite his huge size advantage. He’s not really good at anything and despite having a good physique he’s not athletic or really fast.He has almost double digit losses against subpar fighters yet somehow every loss it’s an excuse or it’s said “he hasn’t put it all together” put what all together? He’s not a good fighter and is barely UFC level. He’s a weight bully and still doesn’t look impressive with a huge size advantage. Everytime he loses it’s always said because of a mistake on his part instead of admitting he’s not that good and is losing to better fighters.