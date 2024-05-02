Is Topuria the most unlikable UFC champion in UFC history?

So far he has seemingly turned down the Volkanovski rematch, won't fight Holloway unless the BMF belt is on the line, has called out Ortega who both Volkanovski and Holloway have soundly beaten and has fought like once in the last 2-3 years. He's also asked to fight O'malley and Islam before having his first title defense.



I can't remember a champion who's been more unlikable or who's acted this entitled before. I don't know who his PR person is or manager but if I were them I would constantly be calling him and telling him to shut the hell up as he's been ruining his own reputation any and every chance he can get.