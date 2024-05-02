Is Topuria the most unlikable UFC champion in UFC history?

So far he has seemingly turned down the Volkanovski rematch, won't fight Holloway unless the BMF belt is on the line, has called out Ortega who both Volkanovski and Holloway have soundly beaten and has fought like once in the last 2-3 years. He's also asked to fight O'malley and Islam before having his first title defense.

I can't remember a champion who's been more unlikable or who's acted this entitled before. I don't know who his PR person is or manager but if I were them I would constantly be calling him and telling him to shut the hell up as he's been ruining his own reputation any and every chance he can get.
 
Topuria, DDP, Woodley, Jon Jones, and many more
 
Nah. He's annoying, but we've had sociopaths like Jones in there. Controversial figures like Sean, Tito, Izzy, Tyron, and Conor are also up there in conversation.
 
Nah. He's annoying, but we've had sociopaths like Jones in there. Controversial figures like Sean, Tito, Izzy, Tyron, and Conor are also up there in conversation.
I feel like Jones is a sociopath and Strickland is probably a psychopath. Lol
 
I feel like Jones is a sociopath and Strickland is probably a psychopath. Lol
Honestly, I think Strickland would be pretty well-balanced and normal with a good counselor and some time.
 
There was a 200 page thread about how awful and entitled Ronda is like 2 days ago
 
Someone else said it. It's Jones. He's just an awful human and acts like he's a good guy.
 
