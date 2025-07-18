  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Topuria the most hated knock out artist ever?

Not a single thread about him… there is more Mcgregor dick threads on here than Topuria threads
 
He didn't measure up to Sherdog Standards

qlilwed8dtse1.jpeg
 
<smelltheroses>
A rose on Armen's grave 🌹
 
It's very weird to me seeing people start a conversation based on an objectively wrong assumption.


Ilia does not strike me as hated... at all. And really the prevailing sentiment if anything is a respect for his skills and his results.

He KOed 3 very popular fighters back to back, so some heartbreak is expected, but I don't see many folks "hating" him and if anything the fact that he vacated to avoid logjamming FW is respected and people feel like he did it the right way or at least as well as can be expected in current mma scene
 
He's not hated by any means. To some he isn't worthy of being this popular so fast. Some ppl are still believing he's a hype job & that starching Volk, Max, & Oliveria in a row is not worthy enough of being as good as advertised. Some truly believe he is nothing but a hype job & what he's done so far have been flukes.

I've been an Ilia believer ever since he finished Volk. After the Max fight I was convinced he was the truth.
 
jeff7b9 said:
but I don't see many folks "hating" him and if anything the fact that he vacated to avoid logjamming FW is respected and people feel like he did it the right way
Click to expand...
Two sides to this, There are a few people who hate him a lot. So it's not a lot of people it's just a few obsessed people. Some people say him moving from FW was ducking evloev but when you relinquish, you should always be respected for not holding things up.
 
Always a mystery why some fighters are less popular despite doing everything right on paper. He's knocking people out all over the place and went up in weight for more challenges.

What more can he do?
 
Nah he's not hated, it's more of a joking manner since he's KO'd 3 beloved fighters in a row and has that Bond villain aura. The moment he KO's Paddy he'll become beloved.
 
