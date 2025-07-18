Is Topuria the most hated knock out artist ever?

Armen..... now that's a name i've not heard in quite a while...
A rose on Armen's grave
I don't think I've ever disliked a fighter more. LOL. I'm hate-watching just to see him crumble into irrelevanceArmen..... now that's a name i've not heard in quite a while...
He has more submissions than ko wins.
Let the noobs point themselves out.Ilia Topuria is a grappler / submission artist, who recently began knocking everyone out for fun
Two sides to this, There are a few people who hate him a lot. So it's not a lot of people it's just a few obsessed people. Some people say him moving from FW was ducking evloev but when you relinquish, you should always be respected for not holding things up.but I don't see many folks "hating" him and if anything the fact that he vacated to avoid logjamming FW is respected and people feel like he did it the right way
He has more submissions than ko wins.
Ilia Topuria is a grappler / submission artist, who recently began knocking everyone out for fun
Let the noobs point themselves out.
It's very weird to me seeing people start a conversation based on an objectively wrong assumption.