Is tonight's Fight Night the most unappealing UFC event ever?

i didnt know there is a ufc event today until this thread
and no wonder why, i guess
It is obviously not the most unappealing card of all time.

The main event is two potential future title contenders in their division with a combined record of 26-1.
 
Taira is a championship level fighter taking on an undefeated prospect who destroyed his last two opponents.

It's a fine card. Nobody is forcing you to watch.
Ya that main event looks interesting. The rest of the card, not so much.

Although someone like Rebecki could always put it together and become a champion later. People often forget that Merab went 0-2 to start his UFC career.
 
Just because you don't know the names of guys fighting doesn't mean it'll be a shit fight night.
 
Tairo and Veiira mean it's more interesting to me than some recent cards have been. The fight night cards have been dog shit, though.
 
On paper I'd put it in the bottom 5%. But there's some potential.
 
It’s actually decent and for an apex card about as good as you can get. Top 3 fights are excellent, get a vet battle between Magny and Zaleski who more or less deliver in there fights.

Brener vs Ribovics has banger written all over it

Duncan vs Rebecki winner is most likely looking at a top 10-15 fight

Main event should be exciting as both guys deliver and is a very meaningful fight for the division

I’m honestly not complaining and next weeks card looks a lot worse.
 
We most definitely had worst with that female headliner where Barber fell ill and they canceled the main fight. That whole card was atrocious.

Don’t sleep on these smaller cards that sometimes turn into great scraps and finish fest
 
^^^^ This guy gets it
 
Free fights. Something to bet on. Fuggit. I’m getting the vibe that this will be one of those cards loaded with finishes.
 
