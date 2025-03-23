  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is Tom ducking Jones now?

Tom said after Blaydes that waiting a year would be worth for if it meant fighting JJ... A year from that statement would be August.

JJ wants 6 months, pretty much same time, 1 month later. But Tom and his dad are now saying "JJ is not special, it doesn't have to be him, I don't want to wait, I don't want to fight him in 6 months" ...

Well, so Tom is ducking? Lol. If he doesn't agree to 6 months, he'd be ducking. There is not a written rule on when, after the last fight (November), JJ should fight again, like, it must be less than 10 months (which would be 6 months from now), is there?

They might be worried JJ may take a pill or a drink that might make him sharper physically due to it helping with training longer periods of time with more effective results, perhaps... Well, if that's the case, make sure he is tested? Make sure of he has some medicine in his system aiding him to train and perform better? If he won't be tested, I think it's more than likely they'll give JJ the 6 months (which could be justified EVEN IF the intention is not to take some chemicals at all...) then it'd be up to Aspinall to take the fight. Btw, wasn't it said that no version of JJ could beat Tom? If that's it, then why just give up on even fighting Jon if he could beat the best performance young JJ, like the one vs DC 2 when he actually had substances?
 
The guy who won the interim title in November 2023 wants to unify as soon as possible. He doesn't want to potentially wait until November 2025, or even early 2026 if the negotiations continue to drag out, pretty reasonable.

There should be pressure on Jones to agree to the fight in a timely fashion, or vacate.
Usually 2-3 months is enough for a camp.

Also, in my humble opinion, every thought in your head doesn't warrant its own thread.
 
Strip jones already ffs - it’s clear this fight ain’t happening

He’ll probably accept it to look good and get hopes up - then get injured and pull out and retire

The fight ain’t happening

Stop holding the division up
 
Yeah both Francis and Tom ducked Jon.

Maybe Alex threw the fight against Ank too to duck Jon.
 
