Is Tom ducking Jones now?

Tom said after Blaydes that waiting a year would be worth for if it meant fighting JJ... A year from that statement would be August.



JJ wants 6 months, pretty much same time, 1 month later. But Tom and his dad are now saying "JJ is not special, it doesn't have to be him, I don't want to wait, I don't want to fight him in 6 months" ...



Well, so Tom is ducking? Lol. If he doesn't agree to 6 months, he'd be ducking. There is not a written rule on when, after the last fight (November), JJ should fight again, like, it must be less than 10 months (which would be 6 months from now), is there?



They might be worried JJ may take a pill or a drink that might make him sharper physically due to it helping with training longer periods of time with more effective results, perhaps... Well, if that's the case, make sure he is tested? Make sure of he has some medicine in his system aiding him to train and perform better? If he won't be tested, I think it's more than likely they'll give JJ the 6 months (which could be justified EVEN IF the intention is not to take some chemicals at all...) then it'd be up to Aspinall to take the fight. Btw, wasn't it said that no version of JJ could beat Tom? If that's it, then why just give up on even fighting Jon if he could beat the best performance young JJ, like the one vs DC 2 when he actually had substances?