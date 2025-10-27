Media Is Tom Aspinall the only fighter to release a 40 minute documentary on why his eye poke justify his quitting?

koa pomaikai

koa pomaikai

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
1,032
Reaction score
2,539
Anyone else do this? I can’t remember anyone else releasing a 40 minute documentary explaining why they needed to quit.

Just finished watching and holy crap, that was something rlse

Imagine if Aljo released a documentary called “the truth behind the knee threw by dirty Yan”

“The truth”…

 
Are fight fans the only people retarded enough to deny reality?

No wonder Trump is so frequently in attendance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,805
Messages
58,006,198
Members
175,904
Latest member
Lionheart56H

Share this page

Back
Top