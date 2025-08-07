  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is todays Gane resume better than Aspinal's one?

If we take scoring system:
1 point - average win
2 point - good win
3 point - elite win
-1 point - "good" loss
-2 point - loss
-3 points - bad loss

Gane:
Volk 2 - 2 points (close fight, but with injury)
Spivak - 1 point
Tai - 2 points
Lewis - 2 points
Volk 1 - 2 points
Rozen -1 point
JDS old - 1 point
Ngannou - -1 point (basically draw, but injury Ngannou)
Jones - -1 point (loss to GOAT, but easily)

Overall - +11-2=9 points

Aspinall:
Blaydes 2 - 2 points
Palvo - 2 points
Volk - 2 points
Spivak - 1 point
Tybura - 1 point
old Arlorski - 1 point
Blaydes - -2 points (injury, but not to elite fighter)

(also loss to Stuart is -3 points, but we dont count it here)

Overall - +9-2=7 points

So overalll Gane resume is now better, but if Asp beat him clearly, he gain 3 points and Gane will lose at least 1 point, so Aspinall would have better resume.
 
Can you (kindly) fuck off.

Tuivasa 2 points, Tybura 1 point?

Gee, wonder if there's any bias here LMAO? It's not like Tybura finished Tuivasa inside a round. Oh wait...

Oh shit and Spivak too! He finished Tuivasa inside 2 rounds LOLOL!

You clowns have either stopped trying, or have (somehow) gotten even dumber.
 
Aspinall has just looked so much more impressive. Seems far more athletic and explosive, faster, stronger and generates more power. Far more multifaceted in skillsets and far more dominant in his victories.

Time will tell, theyre fighting anyways but rating these things seems pointless.
 
Lol -1 point fof winning vs AA. -2 for freak injiry vs Blyades. And +2 for beating Tai. I mean it's whatever
 
A win over Tai is as good as wins over Spivac and Tybura combined even though both finished Tai. His scoring is very unbiased and he has no agenda at all. 🤣
 
yes obviously, and it doesn't matter that tybura beat him later. Tuivasa at the time was a better win for sure, and in terms of peak in the division tuivasas is higher. Tuivasa was a top 5 win, Tybura has never been a top 5 win at any point

1754565466906.png

Both of them only ever won an interim title. toms has been promoted. Only difference.
 
Gane:
-3 points for ducking Blaydes
-3 points for ducking Aspinall (until he had no choice)
 
