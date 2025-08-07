Is todays Gane resume better than Aspinal's one?

Gregoire1
If we take scoring system:
1 point - average win
2 point - good win
3 point - elite win
-1 point - "good" loss
-2 point - loss
-3 points - bad loss
Gane:
Volk 2 - 2 points (close fight, but with injury)
Spivak - 1 point
Tai - 2 points
Lewis - 2 points
Volk 1 - 2 points
Rozen -1 point
JDS old - 1 point
Ngannou - -1 point (basically draw, but injury Ngannou)
Jones - -1 point (loss to GOAT, but easily)
Overall - +11-2=9 points
Aspinall:
Blaydes 2 - 2 points
Palvo - 2 points
Volk - 2 points
Spivak - 1 point
Tybura - 1 point
old Arlorski - 1 point
Blaydes - -2 points (injury, but not to elite fighter)
(also loss to Stuart is -3 points, but we dont count it here)
Overall - +9-2=7 points
So overalll Gane resume is now better, but if Asp beat him clearly, he gain 3 points and Gane will lose at least 1 point, so Aspinall would have better resume.
