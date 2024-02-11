Is Timothy Cuamba a really great fighter?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
19,870
Reaction score
6,432
Or is Oki a product of the "great hype" machine?
Before the fight, I got the impression that Oki was a knockout artist.
But after watching the fight, I feel like I fell for the great sherdog hype job.

Is Cuamba really good or is Oki not as dangerous in the octagon as he's hyped up to be?
 
