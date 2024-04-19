Is this why Alex Pereira hits so hard? - Firas Zahabi on Alex Pereira

That is called the "Nassau Maul," sir. Also known as the "legend killer'
Would this count as a Mexican hook?
The book is called Championship Fighting: Explosive Punching and Aggressive Defense.
Here is a pdf: https://newschoolsinger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/jack-dempsey-championship-fighting-1.pdf
If that is called a Mexican hook, then what is a shovel hook?
Hmm. I was taught that it was like a liver shot. So when you take a fist and aim it at the lower rib cage at an angle of follow through toward the opposite shoulder.Shovel hook is more of an uppercut motion sir.
Because he know how to put his weight into his punches unlike tons of mma fighters.
No need boring Firas to explain that. This guy is Canadian Chael always saying stuff in circle even though it can be explained in 2 minutes.
You are right. Poatan did not use a shovel hook as can be seen on this video, but he is also not throwing the punch the motion Firas is demonstrating, but he looks to be correct on the knuckles.Shovel hook is more of an uppercut motion sir.
Ever watched Firas before? The guy loves the sound of his own voice...extremely arrogant but apparently kind person.Too much talking and not getting to the point