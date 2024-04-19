Is this why Alex Pereira hits so hard? - Firas Zahabi on Alex Pereira

I read that Dempsey book a long time ago and its a huge point of contention even between coaches in the same gym -but its def the minority opinion. Either way, Alex's extremely dense bone structure helps alot with solidifying that power
 
silva-weidman.gif

Would this count as a Mexican hook? :eek:
 
Because he know how to put his weight into his punches unlike tons of mma fighters.

No need boring Firas to explain that. This guy is Canadian Chael always saying stuff in circle even though it can be explained in 2 minutes.
 
Firas also got interested in fighter's reaction time by freezing and slowing down their counter punch in every video of their fight. GSP mentioned it. Cool stuff (Machida had #1 best reaction time, followed by BJ Penn)
 
StonedLemur said:
Shovel hook is more of an uppercut motion sir.
Hmm. I was taught that it was like a liver shot. So when you take a fist and aim it at the lower rib cage at an angle of follow through toward the opposite shoulder.

Maybe I need to rewatch the motion and angle of the strike.
 
Fengxian said:
Because he know how to put his weight into his punches unlike tons of mma fighters.

No need boring Firas to explain that. This guy is Canadian Chael always saying stuff in circle even though it can be explained in 2 minutes.
I always thought of him as Canadian Danaher, but he's much more concise than John.

John would spend the first 10 minutes making you answer the question of "why" we even need to punch the guy before going into the philosophy of "how" we're going to do it.
 
StonedLemur said:
Shovel hook is more of an uppercut motion sir.
You are right. Poatan did not use a shovel hook as can be seen on this video, but he is also not throwing the punch the motion Firas is demonstrating, but he looks to be correct on the knuckles.

 
