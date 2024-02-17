Is this the most internationally diverse list of champs?

Koro_11 said:
You got:

United States
Brazil
South Africa
England
Russia
Australia
Mexico
China

And if Chito smashes O'Malley again you can add Ecuador.

Have there ever been UFC champs from 8 different countries (possibly 9 soon)?
It has to be.

A champion for every continent. When was the last time we had an Asian UFC Champ?? A dominant one at that??

That list of Nations is truly a testament to how much the sport has grown. Who would have thought back in the 90s/early 2000s that we’d ever make it to this point.

I doubt this will continue though soon every champion with be Dagestani
 
I can’t recall 8 different countries before. It’s possible, but I don’t think so. And some of these divisions are hot potato with the titles for a while now. How many champions have zero title defences right now?

Jones, Aspinall, Alex, Dricus, O’Malley, Rocky Pennington. Grasso had a draw. Some people count those some people don’t.
 
