Is this the most internationally diverse list of champs?

You got:
United States
Brazil
South Africa
England
Russia
Australia
Mexico
China
And if Chito smashes O'Malley again you can add Ecuador.
Have there ever been UFC champs from 8 different countries (possibly 9 soon)?
