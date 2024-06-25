  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Is this the most embarassing thing to ever happen to any world leader?

In B4 a dozen Biden gifs of him probably shitting his pants.
 
Biden's dentures fell out and his eye exploded in the middle of the primary debate.



WJaWRH.gif
 
Less embarrassing than starting a thread that a quick google fact check would of told you wasn’t real.
 
F1980 said:
"Trick of the light"

You're a fucking idiot if you believe that
Guy has strange eyebrows.

"Is this the most embarrassing thing to happen to any world leader"?

Probably not.
 
Trumps endless tantrum since losing the election is far worse.
 
Kadyrov's Tik Tok brigade videos are probably the most embarrassing though. Holy shit what a bunch of dorks. I mean his boys are literally on video fucking goats. At least Trump hasn't done that (that we know of).
 
Nothing will top the convicted felon rapist shitting himself while playing golf.
 
HOLA said:
Kadyrov's Tik Tok brigade videos are probably the most embarrassing though. Holy shit what a bunch of dorks. I mean his boys are literally on video fucking goats. At least Trump hasn't done that (that we know of).
Real men fuck goats and wear diapers.
 
There have been some pretty bizarre episodes throughout history. Some world leaders have met some pretty ignominious ends. Even in recent history, Gaddafi got sodomized with a bayonet before they killed him. Pretty bad way to go.
 
HOLA said:
There have been some pretty bizarre episodes throughout history. Some world leaders have met some pretty ignominious ends. Even in recent history, Gaddafi got sodomized with a bayonet before they killed him. Pretty bad way to go.
He had some information about Hillary Clinton.
 
Fake news?
 
Probably when Bush Sr vomited on the Japanese PM in the early 90s.
 
