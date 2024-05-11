BoxerMaurits
This just went down in Poland !!
Artur Szpilka, former WBC Boxing title-challenger and Deontay Wilder opponent, transitioned to MMA two years ago.
“Szpila” has since amassed a record of 3-0 (3 KO), and today he faced his biggest challenge to date:
Former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight Arek Wrzosek (the Polish Legia Warsaw ultra who KO’d Badr Hari)
Artur Szpilka made sure he entered the cage in badass fashion for this co-main event spot.
I’ve never seen anything like this, lol, a freaking chamber. Only in KSW
