Greatest Walkout?

This just went down in Poland !!

Artur Szpilka, former WBC Boxing title-challenger and Deontay Wilder opponent, transitioned to MMA two years ago.
“Szpila” has since amassed a record of 3-0 (3 KO), and today he faced his biggest challenge to date:
Former GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight Arek Wrzosek (the Polish Legia Warsaw ultra who KO’d Badr Hari)

Artur Szpilka made sure he entered the cage in badass fashion for this co-main event spot.
I’ve never seen anything like this, lol, a freaking chamber. Only in KSW 😅



 
If your walk out is longer than your fight, it isn’t a good walk out, if you lose.
 
I think in the UFC champs should have the privilege of entrances like this, other should come as usual
 
John makfresshi said:
I admittedly enjoy the presentation when it’s over the top/PRIDEish. This is fucking entertainment, make it more entertaining if you can
Click to expand...
I'm down with it. Would rather have antics like this before the fight than antics during.
 
Cool walkouts are cool.
So long as we never become fucking boxing with 2 or 3 different national anthems before the main event.
 
OOOF, losing in 14 seconds, sadly moves it to meme territory.
 
Dumb and even worse since he was gone in 15 seconds.
 
That machine has been keeping spilka alive since wilder viciously destroyed him. Glad to see they let him out.
 
I’m a mark for a dramatic entrance , I think it brings a lot to the presentation of the event
 
