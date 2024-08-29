Opinion Is this the first Ninja election?

Ninjas were an oppressed minority in Japan, hunted, disliked, distrusted and disliked.

Kamala and Trump were also looked at the same way by the American public.

They both have a ninja like ability to avoid any interview where tough questions would be asked in any sort of confrontational manner outside maybe of the debates if there will be any.

I do not like the press but i dislike all this sneaking around and hiding from tough interviews. Is this the future of presidential politics? Is this an anomaly?
 
Trump's been giving interviews like crazy. All sorts of dudes I've never thought I'd see him on, shawn ryan, Theo von (what?), besides the kind like tucker. It's the same stream of consciousness type of answers but at least you see him. The Musk one was pretty big.

Kamala is nowhere. It's bizzare. Even the gimme interviews like on cnn she has to have someone there next to her.
 
Latest posts

