Nizam al-Mulk
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2024
- Messages
- 931
- Reaction score
- 441
Ninjas were an oppressed minority in Japan, hunted, disliked, distrusted and disliked.
Kamala and Trump were also looked at the same way by the American public.
They both have a ninja like ability to avoid any interview where tough questions would be asked in any sort of confrontational manner outside maybe of the debates if there will be any.
I do not like the press but i dislike all this sneaking around and hiding from tough interviews. Is this the future of presidential politics? Is this an anomaly?
