Ninjas were an oppressed minority in Japan, hunted, disliked, distrusted and disliked.



Kamala and Trump were also looked at the same way by the American public.



They both have a ninja like ability to avoid any interview where tough questions would be asked in any sort of confrontational manner outside maybe of the debates if there will be any.



I do not like the press but i dislike all this sneaking around and hiding from tough interviews. Is this the future of presidential politics? Is this an anomaly?