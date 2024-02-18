Is this the era of the normal chins?

In today's MMA, we're seeing fewer extremes when it comes to fighters' chins. Gone are the days of notorious glass jaws like Keith Jardine or Brendan Schaub, or those legendary iron chins of Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, and Roy Nelson who could take a beating and not blink. Now, it feels like everyone's kinda in the middle—not too fragile, not too invincible.

Why the change? Well, training's got a lot smarter for one. Fighters are hitting the gym with routines that beef up their strength and make them better at soaking up hits. Plus, they're eating right and recovering smarter, which definitely helps keep them from getting rocked too easily.

Tactics have leveled up, too. There's a lot more focus on dodging and weaving, playing it smart in the cage to avoid getting hit in the first place. And with stricter rules and a bigger emphasis on safety, fighters are stepping into the octagon in top shape, ready to handle whatever comes their way without going to extremes
 
I’ve had a theory for a while now. MMA sucked back then and the training sucked too so only the guys that could withstand a load ofpunishment rose to the top. Defense has gotten better so more weak chins are fighting at the highest levels
rumor has it it's the plastics in the water which lowers the testosterone which creates weaker men and therefore weaker chins

the UFC PI is currently conducting a scientific study on the matter
 
They are still out there

Pantoja, Chito, Max, Merab, Henry, Ortega, Kattar, Ilia, Benoit, Shavkat, Sean, Fluffy, Vettori l have ridiculous chins
BSD can take a beating and keep on fighting.

I thought Pantoja said he got knocked out or lost consciousness and still fought through it.

Let's not forget our new champion to this list. Dricus does not go backward and eats punches.
 
BSD can take a beating and keep on fighting.

I thought Pantoja said he got knocked out or lost consciousness and still fought through it.

Let's not forget our new champion to this list. Dricus does not go backward and eats punches.
Dricus has a good chin but I wouldnt say its there with those guys. He hasnt fought any real powerful guys in UFC so far. Walking through Till, Rob, Sean, Tavares is cool but none of them have real power in fact they're some of the biggest decision machines in MMA. When he fought Soldic...

Dricus has a good chin but I wouldnt say its there with those guys. He hasnt fought any real powerful guys in UFC so far. Walking through Till, Rob, Sean, Tavares is cool but none of them have real power in fact they're some of the biggest decision machines in MMA. When he fought Soldic...

Well two can play this game

You said Chuck was an example of past fighters with legendary chins. But we saw him folded in the UFC while DDP has not. I think given enough time DDP will be remembered for his durability and toughness in the UFC.

 
Well two can play this game

You said Chuck was an example of past fighters with legendary chins. But we saw him folded in the UFC while DDP has not. I think given enough time DDP will be remembered for his durability and toughness in the UFC.

Chuck? I only mentioned current fighters..... I'm not the OP lol
 
Well two can play this game

You said Chuck was an example of past fighters with legendary chins. But we saw him folded in the UFC while DDP has not. I think given enough time DDP will be remembered for his durability and toughness in the UFC.

Bro was 38 here, and this was after years of eating clean shots and a party lifestyle. Not comparable to what we saw prime Chuck do, and I’m not some weird fanboy of the past.
 
I’ve had a theory for a while now. MMA sucked back then and the training sucked too so only the guys that could withstand a load ofpunishment rose to the top. Defense has gotten better so more weak chins are fighting at the highest levels
Yeah but where are the glass jaws?
 
In today's MMA, we're seeing fewer extremes when it comes to fighters' chins. Gone are the days of notorious glass jaws like Keith Jardine or Brendan Schaub, or those legendary iron chins of Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, and Roy Nelson who could take a beating and not blink. Now, it feels like everyone's kinda in the middle—not too fragile, not too invincible.

Why the change? Well, training's got a lot smarter for one. Fighters are hitting the gym with routines that beef up their strength and make them better at soaking up hits. Plus, they're eating right and recovering smarter, which definitely helps keep them from getting rocked too easily.

Tactics have leveled up, too. There's a lot more focus on dodging and weaving, playing it smart in the cage to avoid getting hit in the first place. And with stricter rules and a bigger emphasis on safety, fighters are stepping into the octagon in top shape, ready to handle whatever comes their way without going to extremes
This is the era of weight cutting chins actually
 
