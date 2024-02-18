Is this the era of the normal chins?

In today's MMA, we're seeing fewer extremes when it comes to fighters' chins. Gone are the days of notorious glass jaws like Keith Jardine or Brendan Schaub, or those legendary iron chins of Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, and Roy Nelson who could take a beating and not blink. Now, it feels like everyone's kinda in the middle—not too fragile, not too invincible.



Why the change? Well, training's got a lot smarter for one. Fighters are hitting the gym with routines that beef up their strength and make them better at soaking up hits. Plus, they're eating right and recovering smarter, which definitely helps keep them from getting rocked too easily.



Tactics have leveled up, too. There's a lot more focus on dodging and weaving, playing it smart in the cage to avoid getting hit in the first place. And with stricter rules and a bigger emphasis on safety, fighters are stepping into the octagon in top shape, ready to handle whatever comes their way without going to extremes