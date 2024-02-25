Is this the coldest scene in movie history?

That’s probably it. The Sicario movies have a lot of badass unflinching violence against criminals

 
The Ass on Ass scene is quite cold and brutal.

I Stand Alone is quite brutal and cold aswell.

The Rape scene in Irreversible

Bad Boy Bubby when he kills his mother

Fuck it. Iron galaxy. No more.
 
Osculater said:
Magical!
Click to expand...
I was texted today by a girl, quite hot to be honest, on OkCupid who has profile pics with her dressing up in some fetish shit with open legs saying she's sexually quite satisfied and also because she's working as a sex worker she's only looking for new friends.

That's pretty cold too. LOL. I like her already.
 
Wetarmpits said:
I was texted today by a girl, quite hot to be honest, on OkCupid who has profile pics with her dressing up in some fetish shit with open legs saying she's sexually quite satisfied and also because she's working as a sex worker she's only looking for new friends.

That's pretty cold too. LOL. I like her already.
Click to expand...
Dang, Magical 🧝‍♀️
 
I'm also getting a bit tipsy. This is my dear diary now.
 
IndyCovaHart said:
All of Fargo was cold
Click to expand...
Very very true. Except the end of season 3. Protagonist was finally a full and active self concious person creating her own reality. But yea, I love Fargo and their take of brutality and coldness.
 
Sicario takes it to a whole other level but essentially, it follows the path of the OG
*timestamped*


Similar vibes with Sicario


If you want to follow the OG, get Al Pacino to star in your film
*timestamped*
 


this. the way Daniel matter-of-factly says, “those areas have been drilled,” after he gets exactly what he wants from his dancing monkey is colder than any murder.
 
Was a great scene. The wife knows as soon as he says “your little girl” that it’s over for everyone. Is the small kid Brock from breaking bad? Kid is gonna be type cast at playing kids who’s moms die.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,478
Messages
55,147,391
Members
174,638
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top